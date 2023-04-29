49ers Select WR Ronnie Bell with the No. 253 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:50 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

With San Francisco's eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected wide receiver Ronnie Bell from the University of Michigan.

Bell appeared in 47 games over his collegiate career, totaling 145 receptions for 2,269 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022, the wide receiver started all 14 games and led the team with 62 receptions for 889 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded 27 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the ground.

Following the 2022 season, the wide receiver earned an All-Big Ten third team selection and was named the Michigan's Offensive Skill Player of the Year.

For all 49ers 2023 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.

Related Content

news

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

A comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 draft class.

news

49ers Select LB Jalen Graham with the No. 255 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 255 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham.

news

49ers Select TE Brayden Willis with the No. 247 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 247 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis.

news

49ers Select LB Dee Winters with the No. 216 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 216 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected TCU linebacker Dee Winters.

news

49ers Select DL Robert Beal Jr. with the No. 173 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 173 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Georgia defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr.

news

49ers Select CB Darrell Luter Jr. with the No. 155 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 155 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.

news

Updated List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks Following Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have a total of nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Breaking Down 49ers Draft Day 2 Moves and Picks | 1st & 10

From a late-day trade to a third-round kicker selection, here's your full recap of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday morning's "Move the Chains" episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 49ers own six-total picks in Rounds 5-7. Here's a list of the top players left on the board ahead of Day 3.

news

Four Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed their three selections from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

49ers Select TE Cameron Latu with the No. 101 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 101 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Alabama tight end Cameron Latu.

Advertising