49ers Select WR Ronnie Bell with the No. 253 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected wide receiver Ronnie Bell from the University of Michigan.
Bell appeared in 47 games over his collegiate career, totaling 145 receptions for 2,269 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022, the wide receiver started all 14 games and led the team with 62 receptions for 889 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded 27 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the ground.
Following the 2022 season, the wide receiver earned an All-Big Ten third team selection and was named the Michigan's Offensive Skill Player of the Year.
For all 49ers 2023 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.