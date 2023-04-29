49ers Select K Jake Moody with the No. 99 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:05 PM
With San Francisco's second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected kicker Jake Moody from the University of Michigan.

During the 2022 season, Moody appeared in all 14 games at Michigan as the team's placekicker and kickoff specialist. That season, he converted a single-season record of 29 field goals (of 35) including 10 conversions from 40-plus yards, adding 60-of-60 PATs with 66 touchbacks on 102 kickoffs and three tackles (one solo).

In his senior year, Moody became an All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team), a Lou Groza Award finalist and was named the team's Specialist of the Year.

