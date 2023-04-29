49ers Select CB Darrell Luter Jr. with the No. 155 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. from South Alabama.
Per Luter Jr.'s draft and combine prospect profile, the cornerback garnered first-team All-Sun Belt Conference accolades after leading the Jaguars with four interceptions and 10 pass breakups including 21 tackles (two for a loss) in 10 starts during the 2021 season. As a senior, he recorded 42 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups in 13 starts.
In 2021, the cornerback was selected as the SBC Defensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus.