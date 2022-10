In 2017, McCaffrey said that him and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan "go way back," and that Shanahan was actually the future running back's babysitter.

When Mike Shanahan coached Ed McCaffrey during their time together with the Broncos in the late 1990's, a young Kyle Shanahan would look after an even younger Christian McCaffrey.

"I probably left my sister to do it very quickly and moved on. His dad was my hero growing up," Shanahan said. "I was close with Ed and his wife Lisa – that's really why I wore 87 in college. Ed was the man. I knew all his sons, they were a lot younger when I knew them, but they've all turned out to be pretty good athletes and real good people."