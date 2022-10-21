49ers-Panthers Trade Brings RB Christian McCaffrey to The Bay

The last time the San Francisco 49ers saw Christian McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back had 104 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against them, displaying his trademark dual-threat abilities. Two weeks later, he's on his way to join the red and gold in The Bay following a blockbuster trade between the 49ers and Panthers. San Francisco offered up a host of future draft picks to bring the former Pro Bowler back to his old stomping grounds.

In exchange for the running back, the 49ers sent Carolina a second, third and fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and fifth-round pick in 2024. With two expected third-round compensatory picks in 2023, the 49ers will be on the clock five times during the upcoming draft, (two third-round picks, a fifth-round pick and two seventh-round picks). Under his current contract, McCaffrey's deal would keep him with the 49ers through the 2025 season.