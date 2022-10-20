Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward and Trent Williams Return to Practice

There is positive news on the injury front for the San Francisco 49ers. The team welcomed back three of its starters, defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), safety Jimmie Ward (hand) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) to practice on Wednesday. All three have been rehabbing their respective injuries and worked out with the team in a limited capacity. Bosa took part in a lighter Friday workout while the team was in West Virginia but still was unable to suit up for the team's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Williams has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain since the second half of the 49ers matchup with the Denver Broncos.

"It's always huge," head coach Kyle Shanahan responded when asked about the morale boost Bosa and Williams could provide Sunday. "Getting anybody back helps and especially getting those two guys back would be huge."

Ward Workouts out with a Club

The veteran safety suffered a broken hand in the 49ers Week 5 contest versus the Carolina Panthers and after undergoing surgery, he's returned to the field with a club on his left hand.

"We're just going to see how it goes out there with his cast, how he feels doing it and what he can get away with and be safe with while still performing," Shanahan said. "We'll see how it goes."

Ward's addition would bolster a secondary that's down two more starters at the end of Week 6 with Talanoa Hufanga currently in concussion protocol and cornerback Charvarius Ward working through a groin injury. The veteran safety has taken just a few of snaps in 2022 after spending the first games of the season on the Injured Reserve list and sustaining his current injury during the opening kickoff of the team's game against the Panthers.

"I was frustrated, but I was blessed at the same time," Ward said. "Thank God, my lower body has been good."Ward will be evaluated throughout the week to make a determination on his status for game action on Sunday. One of the players he is eager to cover is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. According to Next Gen Stats, Kelce is tied for ninth in the league in total receiving yards (455) and leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns (7).

"He's a great tight end, he's the best in the league right now," Ward said. "I might get to cover him, I may not…If I get to cover him, I welcome the challenge. It should be good, get to hit him, cover him, tackle him. It should be a great game."

Wednesday Practice and Participation Report

Did Not Practice:

Limited Participation:

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

DL Drake Jackson (knee)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

T Trent Williams (ankle)