Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗

In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign that brings awareness to those battling all forms of cancer, the San Francisco 49ers hosted their fourth-annual Crucial Catch Fashion Show presented by Dignity Health. Players walked the runway alongside guests who have had or are currently battling cancer.
The cancer warriors and 49ers players strutted their model walk sporting apparel generously donated by Levi's®.
Each guest was highlighted during the show with their stories on battling cancer being shared. Additionally, the guests wore a personalized 49ers jersey that featured a ribbon that represents the type of cancer they have been affected by and a number that has a special significance to their cancer journey.
"It's something that we've been wanting to do for a very, very long time, since COVID kind of took it away from us a couple of years ago," offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey said. "It's great to have this back and these people that show up here and put on a great fashion show are such an inspiration to all of us and it's just a really cool event."
15 cancer warriors were included in the fashion show co-hosted by McGlinchey and 49ers Inside the Oval Podcast host, Haley Jones. Players in attendance included DL Arik Armstead, OL Jake Brendel, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Spencer Burford, LB Oren Burks, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, TE Troy Fumagalli, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, TE George Kittle, CB Qwuantrezz Knight, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LS Taybor Pepper, QB Brock Purdy, WR Malik Turner, LB Fred Warner, OL Leroy Watson, TE Charlie Woerner and CB Samuel Womack III.
Kittle captured content from his perspective behind-the-scenes of the fashion show. Check out the photos that he took below:
Go behind-the-scenes with tight end George Kittle at the 49ers Crucial Catch Fashion Show Presented by Dignity Health.