Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗

Each guest was highlighted during the show with their stories on battling cancer being shared. Additionally, the guests wore a personalized 49ers jersey that featured a ribbon that represents the type of cancer they have been affected by and a number that has a special significance to their cancer journey.

"It's something that we've been wanting to do for a very, very long time, since COVID kind of took it away from us a couple of years ago," offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey said. "It's great to have this back and these people that show up here and put on a great fashion show are such an inspiration to all of us and it's just a really cool event."