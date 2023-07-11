49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Running Backs

Position Outlook

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey impressed the Faithful as soon as he landed in San Francisco following a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season. This year, the sky is the limit for McCaffrey as he's gone through the full slate of offseason programming with the 49ers for the first time. At the start of offseason voluntary workouts, McCaffrey shared some insight on his process of transitioning to a new season.

"I just start from square one as if it's my first day, and I don't know anything, just trying to learn as much as possible," McCaffrey said. "It's nice being able to start from square one and getting right with Coach (Bobby) Turner and making sure it's not just learning the plays but learning every single detail of the positions."