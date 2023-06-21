49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Free Agents

Hargrave was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Steelers (2016-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), the defensive lineman has appeared in 111 games (96 starts) and registered 329 tackles, 37.5 sacks, six passes defended, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Hargrave has also appeared in eight postseason contests and added 22 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one pass defended. In the 2022 season, Hargrave started all 17 games and finished with 60 tackles, a career-high 11.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and one forced fumble, earning a 2022 Pro Bowl selection. He also started all three postseason games and notched nine tackles, a sack and one pass defended.