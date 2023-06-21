49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Free Agents

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess player groupings on the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will take a look at the free agents that have signed with the 49ers and how they enhance the San Francisco squad.
Free Agents Outlook
After the 2022 season ended, general manager John Lynch and Co. reflected on where the team had room for improvement. Their most important needs were met during free agency, as they signed on players to enhance depth in all aspects of the team's roster.
The team's top priority of adding an elite defensive lineman was also met with the signing of Javon Hargrave, one of the most coveted free agents available in 2023.
"We had a lot of conversations about how to make a really good team better," Lynch said. "We knew we had to go get a difference maker... And that was Javon Hargrave."
Even with some considerable turnover from last season's roster, the 49ers were tabbed as a top contender following the 2023 NFL free agency period where the team brought on a total of 13 new players to the roster. Throughout training camp and offseason practices, the newly-signed free agents will learn the 49ers playbook while getting acclimated with the team before showing off their talent to the Faithful in the 2023 season.
Free Agents Breakdown
Allen was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout the quarterback's seven-year NFL career with the Jaguars (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017-18), Denver Broncos (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020-2022), he has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 149-of-263 passing attempts (56.7%) for 1,611 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the 2022 season, Allen appeared in one game and completed three passing attempts for 22 yards.
Bryant was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Lions (2019-22), the defensive lineman has appeared in 33 games (six starts) and registered 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one pass defended. In the 2022 season, Bryant appeared in nine games and recorded nine tackles and one pass defended.
Conley was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round (76th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over his eight-year NFL career with the Chiefs (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20), Houston Texans (2021-22) and Tennessee Titans (2022), the wide receiver has appeared in 109 games (63 starts) and registered 217 receptions for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley has also appeared in five postseason games (two starts) where he recorded eight receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Darnold was originally drafted by the New York Jets as the third-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Jets (2018-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22), the quarterback has appeared in 56 games (55 starts) and completed 1,054-of-1,765 passing attempts (59.7%) for 11,767 yards, 61 touchdowns and a passer rating of 78.2 to go along with 188 carries for 745 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. During the 2022 season, Darnold started six games and completed 82-of-140 passing attempts (58.6%) for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns and a passer rating of 92.6 to go along with 26 rushes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Davidson was originally drafted in the second round (47th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. During the defensive lineman's three years in Atlanta (2020-22), Davidson appeared in 19 games (one start) and registered 29 tackles, two passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery and a sack.
Feliciano was originally drafted by the then Oakland Raiders in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Raiders (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-21) and New York Giants (2022), the offensive lineman has appeared in 97 regular season games (54 starts) and nine postseason contests (six starts). In the 2022 season, Feliciano started all 15 regular season games he appeared in at center. He also started each of the Giants two postseason contests.
Ferrell was originally drafted by the then Oakland Raiders as the fourth-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Raiders (2019-22), he has appeared in 58 games (30 starts) and registered 102 tackles, 11 passes defended, 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In the 2022 season, Ferrell appeared in 16 games (four starts) and finished with 25 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two passes defended.
Gonzalez was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round (224th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Browns (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2018-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22), he has connected on 91-of-113 field goal attempts (80.5 percent) and 127-of-134 extra point attempts (94.8 percent) for 400 total points. Prior to missing the 2022 season due to injury, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games during the 2021 season and connected on 20-of-22 field goal attempts (90.9 percent) and 22-of-23 extra point attempts (95.7 percent) for 82 total points.
Hargrave was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Steelers (2016-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), the defensive lineman has appeared in 111 games (96 starts) and registered 329 tackles, 37.5 sacks, six passes defended, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Hargrave has also appeared in eight postseason contests and added 22 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one pass defended. In the 2022 season, Hargrave started all 17 games and finished with 60 tackles, a career-high 11.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and one forced fumble, earning a 2022 Pro Bowl selection. He also started all three postseason games and notched nine tackles, a sack and one pass defended.
Hartsfield originally entered the NFL after signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2020 season. In his three-year career with Carolina (2020-22), the safety appeared in 41 games (19 starts) and registered 115 tackles, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and a sack. In 2022, Hartsfield appeared in 15 games (10 starts) and recorded 58 tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble.
Johnson was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Bills (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Seattle Seahawks (2022), the defensive lineman has appeared in 38 games (one start) and registered 21 tackles and 2.0 sacks. In the 2022 season, Johnson appeared in four games (one start) and recorded three tackles.
Oliver was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Falcons (2018-22), the cornerback has appeared in 62 games (38 starts) and registered 195 tackles, 34 passes defended, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. In the 2022 season, Oliver appeared in 12 games (five starts) and finished with 36 tackles, seven passes defended, a sack and one interception which he returned for 27 yards.
Pryor was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Eagles (2018-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2021-22), the offensive lineman has appeared in 60 regular season games (24 starts) and started one postseason contest. In the 2022 season, Pryor appeared in 16 regular season games (nine starts) along the offensive line.