NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Five Team Following Free Agency Frenzy

Mar 21, 2023 at 04:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers were big time participants in the free agency frenzy of last week, signing one of the most coveted free agents of 2023 in defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and five others as part of their first wave of additions. Hargrave, a former starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, is fresh off a Super Bowl LVII appearance and registered 60 tackles, a career-high 11.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his 17 regular season starts.

The majority of the 49ers free agent signings came on the defensive side of the ball, bringing in critical depth pieces to the league's reigning No. 1 overall defense. Along with Hargrave, San Francisco added defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Isaiah Oliver and safety Myles Hartsfield to help replenish the roster following departures of various veteran free agents. Other signings included former Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold to round out the 49ers trio of signal callers and swing offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who has experience playing at virtually every position on the front line.

Even with some considerable turnover from last season's roster, the 49ers have been tabbed as a top contender following the first week of the 2023 NFL free agency period.

Here's a look at where the 49ers landed in the latest NFL power rankings:

Sports Illustrated: 2

NFL Writer Conor Orr

"I am still quite bullish on what Trey Lance can do and I'm even more bullish on a defensive line that now includes Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa. The 49ers could very well scythe their way through an NFC field that isn't going to have the offensive line depth to keep up with them. Only Philadelphia, which boasts one of the greatest right tackles of all time, and had an offensive coordinator adept at taking good pass rushers out of games, could handle them last year."

Pro Football Network: 2

NFL Writer Dalton Miller

"The San Francisco 49ers lost Mike McGlinchey but added Hargrave to their defensive front, which makes up for the losses of Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam. Clelin Ferrell is the exact type of flyer this defense can afford to take, and adding Sam Darnold gives the 49ers no shortage of quarterback options early in 2023."

NFL.com: 5

NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"Another offseason, another round of questions about the quarterback position in San Francisco. Brock Purdy is in the early stages of recovery after reconstructive elbow surgery, while former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is making his way back from ankle surgery. Keep an eye on recently signed Sam Darnold, an old Kyle Shanahan draft crush who's fully healthy and in line for a full offseason to work himself into the picture. Darnold is the clear underdog in this battle for the Week 1 starting job, but we learned last year that every QB has to be considered a possible starter with this team."

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Ranked Top 3 in PFF's 'Top Running Backs from 2022'

Running back Christian McCaffrey landed on Pro Football Focus' list of 'Top Running Backs from 2022' based on yards per route run.

news

George Kittle Makes PFF's Top Tight Ends List

The People's Tight End secured a spot on PFF's ranking of the league's 15 best tight ends from the 2022 season.

news

Brandon Aiyuk Lands on PFF's Top Wide Receivers List

Closing out a season of career highs, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a spot on PFF's ranking of the league's 25 best wide receivers from 2022.

news

Seven 49ers Players Land on the 'PFF 101' List for 2022

A total of seven San Francisco 49ers players made the Pro Football Focus top 101 players list for their performances in the 2022 season.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Headed into 2023

Heading into the new league year, the San Francisco 49ers are a top five team according to the latest set of NFL.com power rankings.

news

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are the third ranked team heading into the NFC Championship in the latest set of NFL power rankings.

news

Spencer Burford, Jimmie Ward and Fred Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #DALvsSF

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with their 19-12 win over the Cowboys, earning several players top PFF scores for the Divisional Round.

news

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team Heading into the Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers are the top ranked team heading into the Divisional Round in the latest set of NFL power rankings.

news

Deebo Samuel, Charles Omenihu Top 49ers PFF Performers in Wild Card Game

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Divisional Round with their 41-23 win over the Seahawks, earning several players top PFF scores for the Wild Card Round.

news

Power Rankings: 49ers Enter the Wild Card Round as the No. 1 Team in the Postseason

The San Francisco 49ers were the top ranked team heading into Super Wild Card Weekend in the latest set of NFL power rankings.

news

Kittle, Mitchell and Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed with their 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals, earning several players top PFF scores for Week 18.

Advertising