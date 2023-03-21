NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Five Team Following Free Agency Frenzy

Sports Illustrated: 2

NFL Writer Conor Orr

"I am still quite bullish on what Trey Lance can do and I'm even more bullish on a defensive line that now includes Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa. The 49ers could very well scythe their way through an NFC field that isn't going to have the offensive line depth to keep up with them. Only Philadelphia, which boasts one of the greatest right tackles of all time, and had an offensive coordinator adept at taking good pass rushers out of games, could handle them last year."

Pro Football Network: 2

NFL Writer Dalton Miller

"The San Francisco 49ers lost Mike McGlinchey but added Hargrave to their defensive front, which makes up for the losses of Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam. Clelin Ferrell is the exact type of flyer this defense can afford to take, and adding Sam Darnold gives the 49ers no shortage of quarterback options early in 2023."

