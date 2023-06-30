49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Tight Ends

The 49ers re-signed Fumagalli to a one-year deal in May. Fumagalli was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career, the veteran tight end has had stints with the Broncos (2018-20), New England Patriots (2021) and 49ers (2022). He has appeared in 19 games (five starts) and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.