49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Tight Ends

Jun 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

062923-Tight-Ends-FB

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess roster groupings as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will address the tight end position and the depth behind their All-Pro, Pro Bowl talent.

Previous Installments: Rookies | Free Agents | Coaches | Quarterbacks

Position Outlook

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 15 tight ends ahead of the 2023 season, with tight end George Kittle landing at No. 3 for his elite receiving skills combined with his blocking talent. This offseason, San Francisco looked to add support to the tight end position with draft pickups of Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis.

Before the start of training camp, Kittle and co-founders Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen brought tight ends from across the league to Nashville, Tennessee for the third-annual Tight End University three-day summit. Together, the NFL athletes learned from one another and refined their specialized skills to elevate the tight end position ahead of the 2023 season.

Position Breakdown

Tight End Breakdown

This is a 2021 photo of Ross Dwelley of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 20, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Ross Dwelley

#82 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: San Diego

The 49ers re-signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in March. Since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Dwelley has appeared in 72 games (17 starts) and registered 43 receptions for 506 yards and five touchdowns. He has also appeared in seven postseason contests.

Last season, Dwelley appeared in 12 games and finished with three receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Troy-Fumagalli

Troy Fumagalli

#47 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 248 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

The 49ers re-signed Fumagalli to a one-year deal in May. Fumagalli was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career, the veteran tight end has had stints with the Broncos (2018-20), New England Patriots (2021) and 49ers (2022). He has appeared in 19 games (five starts) and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Fumagalli first signed with the 49ers ahead of the 2022 season and spent some time on the team's practice squad.

This is a 2022 photo of George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

George Kittle

#85 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Iowa

As one of the team's biggest playmakers, Kittle capped off his sixth season in the NFL receiving second-team All-Pro honors, joining the Pro Football Writers of America 2022 All-NFC Team and earning his fourth Pro Bowl invite. In 2022, Kittle started 18 games, catching 70 of 97 targets for 929 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns (including playoffs).

Pro Football Focus ranked Kittle in third place of their "elite" category of pro TEs. Kittle's 87.8 receiving grade ranks second-highest among all tight ends over the last two years, notching 30 missed tackles over that timespan.

This is a 2023 photo of Cameron Latu of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of day, May 11, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cameron Latu

#81 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 244 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Latu was selected in the third-round (101st overall) by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 51 games (26 starts) in five years (2018-22) at the University of Alabama and registered 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2022, Latu started all 11 games he appeared in and recorded 30 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

This is a 2023 photo of Willis_Brayden of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of day, May 11, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Brayden Willis

#9 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Willis was the first of three seventh-round draft picks (247th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 58 games (25 starts) in five years (2018-22) at the University of Oklahoma and registered 75 receptions for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In 2022, Willis started in all 13 games and set career highs with 39 receptions for 514 yards and seven touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors.

This is a 2021 photo of Charlie Woerner of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 20, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Charlie Woerner

#89 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 241 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Entering the fourth year of his career, Woerner's impact has been seen predominantly in the 49ers pass blocking game, earning a 68.6 PFF mark in that statistical category. In the 48 games Woerner has appeared in for San Francisco, he's recorded 88 yards on eight receptions.

In 2022, Woerner appeared in 17 regular season games and all three of the team's postseason games.

Related Content

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

In the fourth installment of the 49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown, 49ers.com takes a look at the team's quarterbacks.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Coaches

In the third installment of the 49ers roster breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at the coaching staff, the new faces arriving in 2023 and how they'll impact the team.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Free Agents

In the second installment of the 49ers roster breakdown, 49ers.com is analyzing the newly-signed free agents and how they'll enhance the San Francisco squad.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Rookies

Each week, 49ers.com will give a group breakdown of San Francisco's roster heading into training camp.

news

Kittle, Bosa y Warner Entre los Mejores 100, 49ers Rumbo a Houston

Los San Francisco 49ers realizaron su primera práctica antes de enfrentar a los Houston Texans. Además, el número de 49ers en la lista de los mejores 100 creció.

news

What the 49ers and Vikings Had to Say Ahead of Preseason Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel, Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 2 preseason matchup.

news

Los 49ers Concluyen sus Prácticas en Conjunto con los Vikings

Este jueves los San Francisco 49ers realizaron su segunda y última práctica en conjunto con los Minnesota Vikings.

news

Lance Links Up with his Alma Mater; Marshall Makes it to 49ers Joint Practice

Coaches, players and staff from Trey Lance's alma mater, Marshall High School, attended the second of the 49ers-Vikings joint practices.

news

El Regreso a Casa de Lance, Cambio de Escenario para los 49ers

Este miércoles los San Francisco 49ers iniciaron sus entrenamientos junto a los jugadores de los Minnesota Vikings en el TCO Performance Center.

news

What Shanahan, Lance, Kittle and Bosa Had To Say About Joint Practice with Vikings

See what Kyle Shanahan, Trey Lance, George Kittle and Nick Bosa had to say following the team's first joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

news

A Change of Scenery; 8 Takeaways from the 49ers Joint Practice in Minnesota

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to Eagan, MN for back-to-back joint practices with the Vikings ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

Advertising