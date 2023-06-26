49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Coaches

Coaching Staff Outlook

The San Francisco 49ers will enter the 2023 season with a majority of their coaching staff still intact from the previous year. The team's biggest changes came on the defensive side, as DeMeco Ryans, former 49ers defensive coordinator and 2022 AP Assistant Coach of the Year, departed shortly after the end of the season for a head coaching position with the Houston Texans.

Several coaches followed Ryans to Houston, including defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke, passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin and offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, who've all found new titles with the Texans.

To complete the team's coaching staff before the start of offseason activities, the 49ers hired five new names to the group, including Steve Wilks as the team's newest defensive coordinator.

"He fits right in. It's been a seamless transition," linebacker Fred Warner said. "He's come in and he's taken a hold of everything. We all respect the heck out of him already as our coach."

"He's a great leader," defensive lineman Arik Armstead added. "He's looking to come in and not change everything we are doing, but just add another level and take it up a notch."