49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

2022 Recap

After drafting Purdy with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers entered the season with Lance as the team's starting quarterback and Jimmy Garoppolo served as backup.

In last season's home opener, Lance exited the Week 2 contest versus the Seattle Seahawks due to a season-ending ankle injury sustained the first quarter. Garoppolo, who had five years of experience with the 49ers, stepped in for the majority of the 2022 season and led the team to win six of nine games before also suffering a season-ending injury.

Garoppolo exited the Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins with a foot injury, and Purdy took over the offense for the 49ers five remaining games ahead of the postseason. Purdy led San Francisco on a win-streak until the NFC Championship Game, where the rookie quarterback suffered an elbow injury.

Since the end of the 2022 season, Lance has fully recovered and been cleared to play, Purdy is "on-track" in his recovery program and Garoppolo has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders during free agency.

"The next challenge ahead is what can we do to win for next year, finish the whole thing and do it the right way," Purdy said at the end of last season. "In the end, some things didn't line up and I think some things were just out of our control that we had to live with, sadly. But we can look at this year and understand what it looks like and what it takes to get on a streak, get hot and win big games, so we'll definitely learn from it. There's a lot in front of us in terms of grinding and getting better."