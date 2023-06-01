John Lynch 'Encouraged' Following Brock Purdy's First Throwing Session

It's so far, so good for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who took the next step in his recovery process earlier this week, from a UCL repair surgery.
The second-year pro suffered a torn UCL in his right arm in the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles and underwent an internal brace procedure in early March. Both 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch shared a 12-week post-op benchmark as the tentative target for Purdy to begin an offseason throwing program, and as it stands, he's slightly ahead of schedule.
Purdy was cleared to throw this week and participated in his first session to open the team's second week of organized team activities.
"He's had just one (throwing) session thus far, but we're incredibly encouraged by that," Lynch said. "Brock is a worker. If you give him a task, he's going to do everything in his power (to make it happen)."
The quarterback's throwing session was not open to the media, and in Wednesday's workout, it was Sam Darnold, Trey Lance and Brandon Allen out at the SAP Performance Facility.
While the team's coaching staff and front office are feeling good about Purdy's progress, they are approaching future benchmarks with cautious optimism.
"As for best case scenario, we're just going to take it as it comes," Lynch said. "The hope is he's ready for training camp. The hope is he's ready for the regular season."
The general manager went on to voice his confidence in Lance and Darnold depending on how the rest of the offseason, training camp and Purdy's recovery pans out.