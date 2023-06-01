John Lynch 'Encouraged' Following Brock Purdy's First Throwing Session

"He's had just one (throwing) session thus far, but we're incredibly encouraged by that," Lynch said. "Brock is a worker. If you give him a task, he's going to do everything in his power (to make it happen)."

The quarterback's throwing session was not open to the media, and in Wednesday's workout, it was Sam Darnold, Trey Lance and Brandon Allen out at the SAP Performance Facility.

While the team's coaching staff and front office are feeling good about Purdy's progress, they are approaching future benchmarks with cautious optimism.

"As for best case scenario, we're just going to take it as it comes," Lynch said. "The hope is he's ready for training camp. The hope is he's ready for the regular season."