Brock Purdy Takes Next Step in Recovery in Week 2 of OTAs | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:30 - Week 2 OTAs updates
- 1:50 - What to look out for in this week of practices
- 3:23 - Quarterback Brock Purdy's recovery timeline
- 5:46 - Rookies to watch during OTAs
- 7:10 - Takeaways from the 49ers defensive line during OTAs
- 8:57 - Second year players to break out in 2023
- 9:18 - Highlighting Patrick Willis' induction into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.