Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝

May 23, 2023 at 01:25 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Although it is the offseason, players of the San Francisco 49ers have been working hard in their training in order to get ready for the 2023 season. On Sunday, players had the opportunity to let loose and have some fun at the ballpark.

The 49ers player engagement group partnered with Shoe Palace to host a unifying event in which players could interact with officers of the San Jose Police Department in a friendly game of kickball to enhance police-community relations and continue to raise awareness around social justice.

Related Links

"It's a great opportunity to come out, have some fun together, team build and also continue to spread the word about social justice," 49ers director of player engagement Austin Moss II said.

Over 20 players from San Francisco's roster took part in the contests against officers of the San Jose Police Department, including special guests such as 49ers legend Patrick Willis and Bay Area-native artists 24kGoldn, Bankrol Hayden, Karri, Nef the Pharaoh, Iamsu!, Stunnaman02 and Tyler Gordon.

The Faithful gathered at Excite Ballpark in San Jose to cheer on the 49ers in the friendly competition, in which all proceeds from the event benefitted the team's social justice grantee, the San Jose African American Community Service Agency.

"We are still identifying ways in which we can 'Inspire Change' and advocate for the voiceless," Moss II said. "Players from our Social Justice Committee like Arik Armstead, Trey Lance, Oren Burks and Taybor Pepper, along with several other teammates, are continuing to find ways to give back and this upcoming charity kickball event is a byproduct of that... We're extremely excited to give back, bond with our teammates and the SJPD."

The day started off with a home run derby, where 49ers players and SJPD officers went up to bat and swung to hit as many home runs as possible. San Jose Chief of Police Anthony Mata threw the honorary first pitch and three-time 49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead served as SF's team captain.

Then, the NFL players faced off against the officers for seven innings of kickball. Special guests in attendance pumped up the crowd with shoutouts between innings of play and each player and officer was highlighted with a walk-up song from DJ Alvin C and 49ers Amp Squad member, DJ Romeo. The 49ers won the charity kickball game 3-2.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸

George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold acted as Spider-Man at a Golden State Warriors game and caught the attention of Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined comedian Kevin Hart for an ice bath and funny conversations about football.

news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Joins Kelce Brothers on New Heights Podcast 🎧

Brock Purdy detailed his first year in the NFL from being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant to his offseason recovery and every defining moment in between.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Cheer on San Jose Earthquakes ⚽️

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Javon Kinlaw and Qwuantrezz Knight cheered on the San Jose Earthquakes in their match against Sporting Kansas City.

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have gone viral for sharing reps in a joint training session.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has become an active member on Twitch, balling out virtually on NBA 2K23.

news

Off the Field: Kyle Juszczyk Welcomes Home a New Puppy 🐾

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk shared to social media his newest family member, a Samoyed puppy named Pierogi.

news

Off the Field: Nick Bosa Talks Becoming a Leader on Richard Sherman Podcast 🎙

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa caught up with former teammate Richard Sherman and reflected on their time together in red and gold.

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Joins 'Bussin' With The Boys' 🚌

Christian McCaffrey joined former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead Details His Offseason Plans 🎙

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead joined "A Suite Life Podcast" to share his offseason plans, biggest goals and strongest motivators.

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw Sit Courtside at Stanford Game 🏀

49ers quarterback Trey Lance and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were spotted at Monday night's Stanford vs. UCLA women's basketball game.

Advertising