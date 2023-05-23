Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝

The Faithful gathered at Excite Ballpark in San Jose to cheer on the 49ers in the friendly competition, in which all proceeds from the event benefitted the team's social justice grantee, the San Jose African American Community Service Agency .

"We are still identifying ways in which we can 'Inspire Change' and advocate for the voiceless," Moss II said. "Players from our Social Justice Committee like Arik Armstead, Trey Lance, Oren Burks and Taybor Pepper, along with several other teammates, are continuing to find ways to give back and this upcoming charity kickball event is a byproduct of that... We're extremely excited to give back, bond with our teammates and the SJPD."