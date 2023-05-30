49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis Enters Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers legend Patrick Willis was enshrined with the Class of 2023 into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.
The former 49ers linebacker joins Keena Turner, Harris Barton, Dwight Clark, Joe Montana, George Seifert, Jerry Rice and many other 49ers legends who are already a part of the Hall.
Originally a first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Mississippi, Willis spent his entire eight-year NFL career with San Francisco. The linebacker made seven Pro Bowl appearances (2007-2013) and earned First-Team AP All-Pro honors for five years (2007, 2009-2012). Willis amassed eight interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 20.5 sacks and two touchdowns in 112 career games.
"It felt pretty special to be one of those pillars in the Bay Area, and now to be recognized for it, it’s truly an honor." Patrick Willis
The other four inductees who entered this year's class are former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, NBA legend Gary Payton Sr., former undefeated professional boxer Andre Ward and FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy.
View some of the best photos of Patrick Willis and other Bay Area legends during the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner.