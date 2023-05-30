49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis Enters Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

May 30, 2023 at 04:25 PM
On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers legend Patrick Willis was enshrined with the Class of 2023 into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The former 49ers linebacker joins Keena Turner, Harris Barton, Dwight Clark, Joe Montana, George Seifert, Jerry Rice and many other 49ers legends who are already a part of the Hall.

Originally a first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Mississippi, Willis spent his entire eight-year NFL career with San Francisco. The linebacker made seven Pro Bowl appearances (2007-2013) and earned First-Team AP All-Pro honors for five years (2007, 2009-2012). Willis amassed eight interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 20.5 sacks and two touchdowns in 112 career games.

"It felt pretty special to be one of those pillars in the Bay Area, and now to be recognized for it, it’s truly an honor." Patrick Willis

The other four inductees who entered this year's class are former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, NBA legend Gary Payton Sr., former undefeated professional boxer Andre Ward and FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy.

View some of the best photos of Patrick Willis and other Bay Area legends during the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner.

news

49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox Passes Away at Age 80

The San Francisco 49ers are saddened to hear of the passing of former 49ers linebacker Dave Wilcox on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 80.

news

A Legacy Remembered: The Numbers that Define Dave Wilcox's HOF Career

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dave Wilcox passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the age of 80.

news

A Look Back at the 49ers History with HBCU Legends

Ahead of the upcoming HBCU Legacy Bowl, let's take a look back at the 49ers history with players from historically Black colleges and universities.

news

49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis to Be Inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis will be part of the Hall's five-person class for 2023.

news

Former 49ers General Manager John McVay Passes Away

Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay passed away on Monday, October 31st at the age of 91.

news

Former 49ers TE Delanie Walker Announces NFL Retirement

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement on Tuesday after playing 14 seasons in the NFL.

news

Looking Back at Hugh McElhenny's Hall of Fame Career

A member of the franchise's famed "Million Dollar Backfield," McElhenny left his mark on the 49ers organization and the league.

news

49ers Mourn Passing of Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny

Former San Francisco 49ers halfback Hugh McElhenny passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the age of 93.

Advertising