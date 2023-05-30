Presented by

Off the Field: George Kittle Brings the Heat to BottleRock Music Festival 🔥

May 30, 2023 at 01:10 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

All-Pro, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle has never been shy to get a football field, NFL stadium or music festival stage fired up.

The San Francisco 49ers star took the mic at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival, making cameos at the Williams Sonoma culinary stage and singing a duet with Quinn XCII.

Related Links

Kittle made an appearance with actor and artist Keanu Reeves at Chef Roy Choi's stage, where the group cooked up and served kimchi burritos to the crowd.

On stage, Kittle acted out a famous scene from "The Matrix," dodging bullets in slow motion. Reeves replied by acting out an over-the-shoulder catch followed by a football spike, a staple move for The People's Tight End.

The culinary stage was full of special guests such as former WWE stars Nikki and Brie, also known as "The Bella Twins," joined the Kittle's and Williams Sonoma test kitchen chef Belle English for some fun with food.

As one of the biggest WWE fans in the NFL, Kittle embraced some friendly competition against the pro wrestling tag team.

TE George Kittle, The Bella Twins
Amy Harris/AP Images

Following the tight end's singing debut at the 12th Annual NFL Honors, Kittle showed off his parody performance skills once again – this time, on stage with a festival headliner, Quinn XCII.

The pop artist handed Kittle a microphone synced with auto-tune powers, and the tight end gave his best shot at singing a duet with Quinn XCII.

Check out the video below where the duo covered Cher's hit song "Believe":

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝

To enhance police-community relations and promote social justice, 49ers players and the San Jose Police Department took part in a friendly kickball game and home run derby.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸

George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold acted as Spider-Man at a Golden State Warriors game and caught the attention of Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined comedian Kevin Hart for an ice bath and funny conversations about football.

news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Joins Kelce Brothers on New Heights Podcast 🎧

Brock Purdy detailed his first year in the NFL from being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant to his offseason recovery and every defining moment in between.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Cheer on San Jose Earthquakes ⚽️

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Javon Kinlaw and Qwuantrezz Knight cheered on the San Jose Earthquakes in their match against Sporting Kansas City.

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have gone viral for sharing reps in a joint training session.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has become an active member on Twitch, balling out virtually on NBA 2K23.

news

Off the Field: Kyle Juszczyk Welcomes Home a New Puppy 🐾

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk shared to social media his newest family member, a Samoyed puppy named Pierogi.

news

Off the Field: Nick Bosa Talks Becoming a Leader on Richard Sherman Podcast 🎙

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa caught up with former teammate Richard Sherman and reflected on their time together in red and gold.

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Joins 'Bussin' With The Boys' 🚌

Christian McCaffrey joined former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead Details His Offseason Plans 🎙

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead joined "A Suite Life Podcast" to share his offseason plans, biggest goals and strongest motivators.

Advertising