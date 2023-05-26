At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine , Graham ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds and the 10-yard split in 1.68 seconds, along with a 30.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 9 feet, 4 inches.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Graham as an "energy-driven hybrid player," and that the linebacker "plays faster than he's likely to test thanks to his football instincts and desire to get to where the ball is going... He's very willing to take on blocks and play with the aggression needed for the position... an instinctive ballhawk when dropping into zone."