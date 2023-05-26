49ers QB Roundup: Purdy, Lance and Darnold Share Offseason Updates | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or where ever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:45 - The difference in quarterback Brock Purdy's rookie-year offseason vs. second-year offseason
- 3:16 - Purdy on how he's feeling entering his sophomore season
- 4:11 - Discussing quarterback Sam Darnold's connection with running back Christian McCaffrey
- 5:45 - Darnold on his relationship with McCaffrey
- 6:08 - What is the practice rep breakdown between Darnold and Trey Lance during OTAs?
- 7:08 - What's Lance's mindset like now that he's fully healthy this offseason?
- 8:58 - Lance on "having fun playing football again"
- 9:36 - Lance training in the offseason with reigning Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.