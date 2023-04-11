Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has gone viral on social media for his offseason training alongside reigning NFL MVP Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
It's been a while since the Faithful have seen the young quarterback in action. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 49ers home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks, so it's easy to see why fans were delighted to watch short clips of Lance's progress posted by @prestonsmithphotography on Instagram.
According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Lance began his offseason training in Santa Clara and also works with quarterback coaches outside of the building as part of his rehab work. The 49ers former first-round pick has battled through a couple ankle surgeries during his recovery process and is now in the thick of a throwing program.
"Trey is just excited to be healthy and excited to come in and get those reps and show us what he can do," Shanahan said at the NFL Annual League Meeting.
In addition to working out with the Super Bowl LVII champion, Lance has also spent some time with former five-star recruit Dante Moore, who is now a freshman quarterback at UCLA. The three QBs have joined forces to sharpen their skills and prepare each of their upcoming seasons.