Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Lance began his offseason training in Santa Clara and also works with quarterback coaches outside of the building as part of his rehab work. The 49ers former first-round pick has battled through a couple ankle surgeries during his recovery process and is now in the thick of a throwing program.

"Trey is just excited to be healthy and excited to come in and get those reps and show us what he can do," Shanahan said at the NFL Annual League Meeting.