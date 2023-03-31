Lynch, Shanahan Outline 49ers QB Situation, 2023 NFL Rule Changes | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "1st &10" podcast.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 0:28 – Recapping the 49ers signing of offensive lineman Matt Pryor
- 1:00 – Breaking down what general manager John Lynch had to say about quarterback Brock Purdy's progress from injury
- 2:30 – What to expect from quarterbacks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold in this offseason's workout programs
- 5:07 – The importance of Colton McKivitz on the offensive line and his projected role this upcoming season
- 6:20 – Reflecting on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's career-high season and what Lynch had to say about his future with the 49ers
- 8:00 – What head coach Kyle Shanahan had to say about Lance's progress from injury
- 9:00 – Sharing Shanahan's explanation as to why the 49ers signed defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and what he adds to San Francisco's defense
- 10:26 – Highlighting the biggest rule changes for the 2023 season at the NFL's Annual League Meeting
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.