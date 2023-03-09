49ers Sign Colton McKivitz to Two-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed OL Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension through the 2024 season.
McKivitz (6-6, 301) was originally selected by the 49ers in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. Over the last three years (2020-22), McKivitz has appeared in 28 games (five starts) with the team. He has also played in five postseason contests for San Francisco.
A 26-year-old native of Jacobsburg, OH, McKivitz attended West Virginia University where he appeared in 50 games (47 starts) over his five-year collegiate career (2015-19). As a senior in 2019, McKivitz was named the Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.