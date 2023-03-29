Rule Changes, Bylaws and Resolutions Approved at Annual League Meeting

Wednesday marks the final day of the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The four-day event running from March 26 to March 29 brought together NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, league officials and teams' high-ranking front office staff to discuss and vote on action items for the 2023 season. Additionally, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and CEO Jed York provided media with offseason updates regarding the team and organization.

Per NFL Operations, the league's system for modifying or adopting rules and regulations is "systematic and consensus-oriented." The process involves the NFL's Competition Committee reviewing all aspects of competition, taking feedback from a variety of sources and drafting proposals for a final report to be voted on by all 32 NFL team owners at the Annual League Meeting. Proposals need a minimum of 75 percent support of the owners to be approved. For a more detailed explanation of the NFL Competition Committee process read here.