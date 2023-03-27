49ers Sign OL Matt Pryor to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.
Pryor (6-7, 332) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Eagles (2018-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2021-22), he has appeared in 60 regular season games (24 starts) and started one postseason contest.
In 2022 with the Colts, Pryor appeared in 16 regular season games (nine starts) along the offensive line.
A 28-year-old native of Lakewood, CA, Pryor attended Texas Christian University for five years (2013-17) where he appeared in 46 games (32 starts) and earned Associated Press Second-Team All-Big-12 honors as a senior in 2017.