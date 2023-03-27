Presented by

49ers Sign OL Matt Pryor to a One-Year Deal

Mar 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.

Pryor (6-7, 332) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Eagles (2018-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2021-22), he has appeared in 60 regular season games (24 starts) and started one postseason contest.

In 2022 with the Colts, Pryor appeared in 16 regular season games (nine starts) along the offensive line.

A 28-year-old native of Lakewood, CA, Pryor attended Texas Christian University for five years (2013-17) where he appeared in 46 games (32 starts) and earned Associated Press Second-Team All-Big-12 honors as a senior in 2017.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign DL Austin Bryant to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed defensive lineman Austin Bryant to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign OL Jon Feliciano to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley; Sign S Myles Hartsfield

The 49ers have re-signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal and signed safety Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign Defensive Lineman T.Y. McGill

The 49ers have re-signed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign CB Isaiah Oliver to a Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.

news

49ers Sign QB Sam Darnold to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Javon Hargrave to a Four-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Clelin Ferrell to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The 49ers have re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel to a Four-Year Deal

The 49ers have re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel to a four-year deal through the 2026 season.

news

49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal.

Advertising