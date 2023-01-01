Update on 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance

Dec 31, 2022 at 04:05 PM

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle yesterday. The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September.

Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.

Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTA's.

