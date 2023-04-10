Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks

The anticipation continues to build across the league as we draw closer to the official start of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big event opens up on Thursday, April 27 for most, however, for the San Francisco 49ers, who will go a second-straight year without a first-round draft pick, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023. Below is full list of draft selections by round: