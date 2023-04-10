Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks

Apr 10, 2023 at 01:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The anticipation continues to build across the league as we draw closer to the official start of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big event opens up on Thursday, April 27 for most, however, for the San Francisco 49ers, who will go a second-straight year without a first-round draft pick, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023. Below is full list of draft selections by round:

  • Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)
  • Round 3, Pick 101 (compensatory)
  • Round 3, Pick 102 (compensatory)
  • Round 5, Pick 155 (via Miami Dolphins)
  • Round 5, Pick 164
  • Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)
  • Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 222 (via Denver Broncos)
  • Round 7, Pick 247
  • Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)

Positions of need for San Francisco have been a widely debated topic, but positions that could benefit from addition depth include tackle, cornerback, safety, edge rusher and tight end based on free agency departures and additions made via free agency. This year's incoming draft class' strengths will also affect draft decisions for the 49ers in Round 3 as the team's brass weighs positional needs with best available prospects as they make their picks.

In this week's "Mock Draft Monday," we're taking a closer look at third round draft projections, according to national draft analysts.

PFF Lead Draft Analyst Michael Renner

Pick No. 99 - OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Pick No. 101 - S Sydney Brown, Illinois

Pick No. 102 - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Touchdown Wire Editor Doug Farrar

Pick No. 99 - CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

Pick No. 101 - CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

Pick No. 102 - RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter

Pick No. 99 - OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Pick No. 101 - S Daniel Scott, California

Pick No. 102 - ED Zach Harrison, Ohio State

PFF Head of Content Gordon McGuinness

Pick No. 99 - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Pick No. 101 - ED Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Pick No. 102 - OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

NBC Sports Bay Area Jennifer Lee Chan

Pick No. 99 - OT Richard Gouraige, Florida

Pick No. 101 - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Pick No. 102 - DB Clark Phillips, Utah

Related Content

news

49ers Draft Needs and Position Group Strength in 2023

As the San Francisco 49ers turn their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft, here's a look at their positions of need and the strengths of the incoming draft class.

news

Full List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have received a league-high seven compensatory picks, totaling at 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Take a look back at the collegiate careers of the 49ers draft class ahead of their first NFL season.

news

Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel Named Top Picks of the 2019 NFL Draft Class

Former NFL player and pro scout Bucky Brooks ranked his top 15 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 season.

news

Where Do the 49ers, NFC West Stand After 2022 NFL Draft?

Following the 49ers selections, here's a look at where several national media outlets have placed San Francisco in their post-draft power rankings.

news

How NFL Draft Experts Graded the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

NFL draft analysts have made their initial evaluations of San Francisco's selections and provided overall grades for the 49ers 2022 draft class. Here's how they graded out.

news

Clase del NFL Draft 2022 para San Francisco 49ers

Sin haber tenido una primera selección, 49ers seleccionaron a los siguientes jugadores para reforzar la plantilla que tenía.

news

Social Media Roundup: Best Twitter Reactions to 49ers Draft

Social media exploded when the San Francisco 49ers drafted their nine newest rookies.

news

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Recap Final Day of the 2022 NFL Draft

Lynch and Shanahan broke down the 49ers 2022 draft class.

news

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks

A comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2022 draft class.

news

Los 49ers Seleccionan al QB Brock Purdy con el Pick 262 en el Draft

San Francisco eligió al mariscal, Brock Purdy de Iowa State, en la séptima ronda del draft.

Advertising