Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks

The anticipation continues to build across the league as we draw closer to the official start of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big event opens up on Thursday, April 27 for most, however, for the San Francisco 49ers, who will go a second-straight year without a first-round draft pick, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023. Below is full list of draft selections by round:
- Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)
- Round 3, Pick 101 (compensatory)
- Round 3, Pick 102 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 155 (via Miami Dolphins)
- Round 5, Pick 164
- Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 222 (via Denver Broncos)
- Round 7, Pick 247
- Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)
Positions of need for San Francisco have been a widely debated topic, but positions that could benefit from addition depth include tackle, cornerback, safety, edge rusher and tight end based on free agency departures and additions made via free agency. This year's incoming draft class' strengths will also affect draft decisions for the 49ers in Round 3 as the team's brass weighs positional needs with best available prospects as they make their picks.
In this week's "Mock Draft Monday," we're taking a closer look at third round draft projections, according to national draft analysts.
Pick No. 99 - OT Blake Freeland, BYU
Pick No. 101 - S Sydney Brown, Illinois
Pick No. 102 - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
Pick No. 99 - CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
Pick No. 101 - CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
Pick No. 102 - RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Pick No. 99 - OT Blake Freeland, BYU
Pick No. 101 - S Daniel Scott, California
Pick No. 102 - ED Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Pick No. 99 - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Pick No. 101 - ED Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Pick No. 102 - OT Tyler Steen, Alabama
Pick No. 99 - OT Richard Gouraige, Florida
Pick No. 101 - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
Pick No. 102 - DB Clark Phillips, Utah