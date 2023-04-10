Analyzing 49ers Draft Needs vs. 2023 Prospect Strengths | 1st & 10

Apr 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:10 – How far away are we from the 2023 NFL Draft?
  • 2:07 – Outlining when the 49ers pick in this year's draft
  • 2:28 – What's the team's main goal heading into the draft?
  • 4:45 – What position groups could the 49ers be targeting in the draft?
  • 5:27 – Addressing the offensive tackle position and how this year's incoming draft class fits the 49ers needs
  • 7:53 – Why cornerback is a position to look out for in this year's draft
  • 9:07 – Why the 49ers could look to make their defensive line even stronger with some draft picks
  • 11:10 – How the 49ers need for tight end depth lines up with the talent of this year's incoming draft class
  • 12:38 – How young talent at the safety position could benefit the 49ers

