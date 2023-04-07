Brock Purdy Breaks Down Offseason Surgery and Recovery Progress  | 1st & 10

Apr 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "1st &10" podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:28 – Recapping quarterback Brock Purdy's interview on the "Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B Show" on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix
  • 2:10 – What is the rehab process like for Purdy?
  • 4:25 – What can Purdy currently do to prepare for the 2023 season?
  • 5:57 – Purdy discusses his offseason mindset
  • 6:27 – Purdy reflects on the pro's and con's of his 2022 season
  • 7:15 – Where is Purdy getting his surgery and recovery work done and how involved are the 49ers?
  • 8:39 – Purdy shares insight to what his relationship is like with 49ers legend Joe Montana
  • 9:50 – Key dates coming up during the 2023 offseason

Related Links

After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.

Related Content

news

49ers Earn a Top Mark for Javon Hargrave Free Agency Signing

The San Francisco 49ers are being praised for their signing of DL Javon Hargrave early in the free agency frenzy.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest DL Austin Bryant

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Austin Bryant

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Austin Bryant.

news

Four Sack Celebrations to Look Out for in 2023 👀

Keep an eye out for these four sack celebrations from the San Francisco 49ers defensive line in the upcoming 2023 season.

Advertising