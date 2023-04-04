Brock Purdy Talks Offseason Surgery and Recovery with 'Robotic Arm'

Purdy's injury derailed an otherwise historic run by the 49ers rookie quarterback. After stepping in mid-game for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, Purdy went on to start eight games for San Francisco, winning seven of those contests, and helped lead the team to its third appearance in the conference championship over the last four seasons. He completed 114-of-170 passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season and connected on another 41-of-63 passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs. He also added a rushing touchdown in both the regular season and postseason.

The 49ers have taken an active role in the quarterback's recovery process while Purdy does his first portion of rehab from Arizona with other specialists. The quarterback reiterated the importance of the three-month post-surgery benchmark mentioned by Lynch and Shanahan.

"The protocol is you start throwing at three months, but it all depends on how your therapy and range of motion goes up until that point," Purdy said over the air. "There are definitely some boxes I have to check off first until I get to that point. That's the plan as of now."

As he works on getting physically right for the season, Purdy is also throwing himself into film studies.

"The last month or so, I've been just watching some games, and going back to the basics of the playbook," Purdy told the Rob and Manuch hosts. "I've been going back to the basics of the playbook, my reads and my footwork and even formations and motions and things like that."