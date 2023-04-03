George Kittle's WrestleMania Cameo Goes Viral, Latest PFF Power Rankings | 1st & 10

Apr 03, 2023 at 11:30 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 0:50 - Discussing tight end George Kittle's show-stopping moment at WWE WrestleMania 39
  • 2:38 - Kittle shares what it's like to participate at WrestleMania
  • 3:26 - Recapping the latest moves around the NFC West following three weeks of free agency
  • 3:48 - Discussing the state of the Arizona Cardinals, their standing in the 2023 NFL Draft
  • 5:00 - Analyzing the Seattle Seahawks latest moves and success in the offseason
  • 6:24 - Detailing changes to the Los Angeles Rams roster ahead of the 2023 season
  • 7:38 - Where do the 49ers land in pre-draft NFL power rankings among the league?

