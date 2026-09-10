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Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after his receiving touchdown during an NFL football Wild Card playoff game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Mike Evans
Get to know more about San Francisco's newest wide receiver Mike Evans.
By Brooke Evans Published: Sep 10, 2026 Updated: Sep 10, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers added a future Hall of Fame presence to their offense with the addition of wide receiver Mike Evans, one of the NFL's most productive and dominant receivers of the last decade.

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest wide receiver.

1. Chasing History and Another Ring

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Evans has already secured his place among the NFL's all-time great receivers.

The veteran wideout recorded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in league history.

Through 12 seasons at the Buccaneers, Evans has totaled 866 receptions, 13,052 receiving yards, and 108 touchdowns, putting him among a small group of players with both 13,000+ receiving yards and 100+ receiving touchdowns.

Now with San Francisco, Evans is looking to add to his legacy while competing for another championship.

"Even with all the injuries last year… I feel like they (49ers) were one piece away," Evans said. "And I think that I am that piece."

"I always feel like I've got to prove something," Evans added. "I want to show that I'm still who people believe that I am one of the best to ever do it."

2. Texas A&M Standout

Bob Levey/AP

Before becoming an NFL star, Evans was a dominant receiver at Texas A&M Aggies football.

In two seasons with the Aggies, he quickly established himself as one of college football's most dangerous playmakers, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2013 after recording 1,394 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

His performance helped make him a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. George Kittle x Mike Evans

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Evans had multiple options during free agency, but one 49ers star played a major role in recruiting him to the Bay Area: tight end George Kittle.

"George was the biggest salesman," Evans said. "George sold it big time. And he's a big reason why I'm here, just because of the type of player and teammate that he is."

Evans added that the opportunity to join a team that consistently competes for championships made San Francisco the right fit for the next chapter of his career.

4. A Wizard Off the Field

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Off the field, Evans is known for his love of the Harry Potter universe.

The veteran receiver has several Harry Potter–inspired tattoos, including one on his calf featuring characters from the movies. His passion for the series even made its way into his wedding. Evans and his wife, Ashli, celebrated with a Harry Potter–themed groom's cake featuring the houses of Hogwarts and the Golden Snitch.

"I love Harry Potter. I grew up on it," Evans said in 2022. "I'm a little bit of a nerd when it comes to Harry Potter."

5. Gamer at Heart

Christopher O'Meara/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Evans is also a longtime gamer, with Fortnite among his favorites.

The wide receiver's love for gaming is well known around the league, with players chatting about it with him on and off the field. In addition to his collection of tattoos, Evans has "Fortnite" written across his right knee.

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