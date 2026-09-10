5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Evans has already secured his place among the NFL's all-time great receivers.
The veteran wideout recorded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in league history.
Through 12 seasons at the Buccaneers, Evans has totaled 866 receptions, 13,052 receiving yards, and 108 touchdowns, putting him among a small group of players with both 13,000+ receiving yards and 100+ receiving touchdowns.
Now with San Francisco, Evans is looking to add to his legacy while competing for another championship.
"Even with all the injuries last year… I feel like they (49ers) were one piece away," Evans said. "And I think that I am that piece."
"I always feel like I've got to prove something," Evans added. "I want to show that I'm still who people believe that I am one of the best to ever do it."