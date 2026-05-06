5 Things to Know: Running Back Kaelon Black

The San Francisco 49ers selected running back Kaelon Black out of Indiana Hoosiers football with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship, Black brings a physical running style, versatility, and a personality that stood out to San Francisco throughout the draft process.
"You can't help but love the kid and everything he stands for," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "We had him as the second-rated back on the board," head coach Kyle Shanahan added on "The Rich Eisen Show."
Here are five things to know about Black: