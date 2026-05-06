5 Things to Know: Running Back Kaelon Black

Black's downhill, physical running style made a strong impression on San Francisco's staff throughout the team's pre-draft evaluation process. On Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, Lynch reflected on the relationship running backs coach Bobby Turner built with Black before the former Hoosier received the life-changing call.

"Kyle (Shanahan) asked Kaelon about Bobby T and his interaction. He said, 'I love Bobby T,' and we all do. Kaelon's his type of guy. He's a hardworking dude, a hard running dude, and such a great kid. That really is one of my favorite interviews."

Turner has long valued toughness, discipline, and coachability in his running back room. Beyond physical traits, he's notorious for challenging players mentally, including weekly written tests designed to keep the group sharp.

"Number one is toughness," Turner previously said. "I want a young man who is coachable. Someone that's willing to learn and willing to grow."