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5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk
5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers newest wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.
By Brooke Evans May 01, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense, selecting WR De'Zhaun Stribling Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Stribling played five collegiate seasons across three programs and was a key contributor on some of college football's most productive offenses.

"There's a lot to love about the kid," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "He's a big, strong guy, plays with tremendous physicality and has legit speed for his size. That shows up on tape... we love the total package."

Here are five things to know about Stribling:

1. A Hawaii Native with a Love for the Ocean

Alonzo Adams/The Associated Press

Stribling grew up in Kapolei, Hawaii, where life revolved around the water. He learned how to surf in middle school and spent most of his free time at the beach. The wide receiver has said the energy from the ocean is something that's always stuck with him. Even looking ahead to life after football, he's talked about wanting to return home and live a relaxed lifestyle near the water.

"I used to be at the beach every day. Learned to surf when I was probably in the sixth grade," Stribling told the MS Scoreboard. "The energy you get from the water… it's so great."

2. Creative Hobbies

Dylan Goodman/49ers

Off the field, Stribling has a creative side. He enjoys photography, specifically underwater photography. It's a hobby that ties back to his upbringing in Hawaii and his comfort in the ocean. Whether it's capturing moments in nature or around the water, it's something he's passionate about outside of football.

"I'm really good at photography—underwater photography, too," Stribling said in an interview with 49ers social media.

The team's social channels even joked, "Book De'Zhaun for all your underwater photog needs 📸."

3. His Football Journey Took Him Across the Country

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Stribling's path to the NFL included stops at Washington State, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss, giving him experience in multiple systems and conferences. Across five seasons, he appeared in 56 games (55 starts) and totaled 216 receptions for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns. He consistently produced at every stop, including an 800-plus yard season at Ole Miss in 2025. That well-traveled journey helped shape both his game and his perspective.

4. Sports Run in the Family

Dylan Goodman/San Francisco 49ers

Stribling has an interesting connection to the sports and entertainment world—his uncle is Don "The Rock" Muraco, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler. While their careers are very different, that larger-than-life presence is part of his family background. It's a fun off-the-field tie that adds to his story. Not your typical NFL family connection.

5. A Late Bloomer with Big Upside

Dylan Goodman/San Francisco 49ers

Stribling's growth story is part of what makes his journey unique. He was just 5-foot-6 as a freshman in high school before hitting a major growth spurt and eventually reaching 6-foot-2. He also played basketball and competed in track, showing his athleticism early on. From a late bloomer to an NFL draft pick, his path is a testament to patience and development.

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