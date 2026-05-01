5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense, selecting WR De'Zhaun Stribling Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Stribling played five collegiate seasons across three programs and was a key contributor on some of college football's most productive offenses.
"There's a lot to love about the kid," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "He's a big, strong guy, plays with tremendous physicality and has legit speed for his size. That shows up on tape... we love the total package."
Here are five things to know about Stribling: