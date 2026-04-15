5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk

The San Francisco 49ers added another proven playmaker to their offense with the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk, a dynamic weapon known for his versatility and production through various teams in the NFL.
Originally selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Kirk has built a reputation as a reliable target with the ability to make plays. Now, he brings that experience along with his personality and off-field passions to his next chapter in The Bay.
Here are five things to know about Kirk: