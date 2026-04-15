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5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk
5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.
By Brooke Evans Apr 15, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers added another proven playmaker to their offense with the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk, a dynamic weapon known for his versatility and production through various teams in the NFL.

Originally selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Kirk has built a reputation as a reliable target with the ability to make plays. Now, he brings that experience along with his personality and off-field passions to his next chapter in The Bay.

Here are five things to know about Kirk:

1. Texas A&M Standout

Sam Craft/AP

Kirk made his mark at Texas A&M as one of the most versatile playmakers in the country. Across three seasons (2015–17), he totaled 26 receiving touchdowns and left Texas A&M as the NCAA's active career leader in punt return average (22.0) and punt return TDs (6).

He earned multiple All-SEC honors, including first-team recognition in 2017, and led the conference with 83 receptions in 2016. Kirk became the first ever Aggie to post 80-plus catches in consecutive seasons (2015 and 2016).

Kirk also follows a familiar Aggies pipeline, joining fellow 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans as Texas A&M products both now in San Francisco.

2. Seasoned NFL Vet with AZ Roots

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kirk enters his eighth NFL season after stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans. Originally selected by the Cardinals in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, he quickly became a reliable target.

In four seasons with Arizona, he recorded 236 receptions for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns, added 12 more touchdowns during his time in Jacksonville, and one last season in Houston.

A Scottsdale native, Kirk went to Saguaro High School, and totaled over 5,000 all-purpose yards in his final two seasons. In his first collegiate game at Texas A&M, he returned a punt for a touchdown and added a 66-yard receiving score in a breakout debut at NRG Stadium—an early look of what was to come.

3. Community Impact and Family

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kirk has consistently used his platform to give back, supporting youth initiatives and cancer-related causes throughout his career. He has participated in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign, raising awareness for organizations such as the Children's Cancer Network and PanCAN.

"Honoring my grandfather. PanCAN invests in early detection methods in hopes to give families more time with loved ones,"

Kirk shared when explaining his cleats design.

Off the field, family remains at the center of his life. Kirk married his longtime partner, Ozzy, in 2024, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Londyn Rose, in June 2025. Through every stage of his career, that support system has remained a constant.

4. Built in the Garage: A Lifelong Love for Cars

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League

Kirk's interests extend beyond football into the world of cars. He runs a secondary Instagram account, @petrolpursuit dedicated to automotive culture, where he showcases everything from classic Porsche builds to luxury SUVs and performance trucks.

The passion began early on. Kirk's father, Evan, worked in car detailing and often brought him along, helping develop his eye for detail and appreciation for craftsmanship.

In a recent post Kirk made on @pertrolpursuit, he wrote:

"As a kid who grew up in the car world, I quickly fell in love with all things surrounding these machines… This is definitely a full circle moment for me… being able to say I've bought my dream car.

5. A Growing Love for Golf

Kirk has also developed a passion for golf in recent years, crediting former teammate Larry Fitzgerald for introducing him to the game.

He's embraced the challenge, once describing golf in an interview with the Jaguars as a pursuit of "unattainable perfection" and an outlet that keeps his competitive edge sharp away from football.

Kirk has participated in multiple charity and community-driven events, including the Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic and youth-focused initiatives like the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Foundation Dream Day.

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