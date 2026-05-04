5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Romello Height

The San Francisco 49ers added to their defensive front with DL Romello Height out of Texas Tech, selected with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A high-energy edge rusher with a unique journey to the NFL, Height brings both production and personality to The Bay.
"We feel like Romello is at the top of this draft in terms of the effort, the tenacity, the relentlessness with which he plays," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "And we were all in on that."
Here are five things to know about Height: