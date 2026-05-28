5 Things to Know: Offensive Lineman Carver Willis

The San Francisco 49ers selected offensive lineman Carver Willis out of the University of Washington with the No. 127 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Across six collegiate seasons split between Kansas State and Washington, Willis developed into a versatile and experienced offensive lineman known for his athleticism and positional flexibility.
From studying 49ers film at Washington to now preparing to learn from All-Pro tackle Trent Williams, Willis arrives in Santa Clara with a strong football foundation and a willingness to contribute wherever needed along the offensive line.
Here are five things to know about Willis: