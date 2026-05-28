5 Things to Know: Offensive Lineman Carver Willis

Although Willis played tackle throughout college, versatility quickly became one of his biggest selling points entering the NFL.

At the Senior Bowl, he stepped in at all five offensive line spots, including guard and center for the first time. He later snapped at Washington's pro day and said he wants to be available wherever a team needs him.

"One of my main selling points in this whole process was, 'Hey, I can be a legitimate backup at all five (positions),'" Willis said during rookie minicamp. "I think I can start somewhere on the line… having that ability is something that I believe the Niners are really smart and want to take advantage of."

When asked about Willis post draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan also preached his ability move around.