5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Gracen Halton

Gracen Halton spent all four seasons of his college career at Oklahoma, where he developed into one of the Sooners most disruptive defensive linemen and emerged as a leader within the program. Rather than entering the transfer portal during difficult stretches early in his career, Halton stayed committed to Oklahoma and embraced the challenges that came with earning playing time and transitioning positions on the defensive line.

"Things got harder in Oklahoma, I just kept on going, had the horse blinders on and kept on moving forward," Halton said following the 2026 NFL Draft.