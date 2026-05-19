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5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Gracen Halton
Get to know San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Gracen Halton, from his California roots to the position changes that helped shape his path to the NFL.
By Brooke Evans May 19, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers selected defensive lineman Gracen Halton out the University of Oklahoma with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Across four seasons as a Sooner, Halton showcased his athleticism, versatility, and ability to disrupt plays in the backfield while consistently pressuring quarterbacks. At 22 years old, Halton has an intriguing upside and traits that could make him a strong fit along the 49ers defensive front.

"Halton plays the style that we like to play," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said following the draft. "He plays in the opposing offense's backfield. Extremely explosive player… boom, he's off the ball… we think he's going to be a great addition."

Here are five things to know about Halton:

1. Boomer Sooners Journey 

Alonzo Adams/The Associated Press.

Gracen Halton spent all four seasons of his college career at Oklahoma, where he developed into one of the Sooners most disruptive defensive linemen and emerged as a leader within the program. Rather than entering the transfer portal during difficult stretches early in his career, Halton stayed committed to Oklahoma and embraced the challenges that came with earning playing time and transitioning positions on the defensive line.

"Things got harder in Oklahoma, I just kept on going, had the horse blinders on and kept on moving forward," Halton said following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Halton appeared in 47 games over four seasons for the Sooners, totaling 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. In 2025, he was named team captain and earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after recording 33 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors and returned a fumble for a touchdown during his senior season.

2. From Defensive End to Defensive Tackle

Kym Fortino/49ers

Halton's path to becoming an NFL defensive tackle required an adjustment both physically and mentally. Arriving at Oklahoma as a defensive end around 250 pounds, Halton eventually transitioned inside to defensive tackle to see more snaps, and doing so added 45 pounds while learning a new skill set.

"Knowing where you've got to get your hands to… standing your gap, playing those double teams," Halton said at the SAP Practice Facilities during rookie minicamp. "For me, just being consistent."

Halton credited Oklahoma's nutrition and strength programs for helping him gradually transform his body while maintaining his athleticism.

"Coming in, I was 250 and leaving I was about 292, 295," Halton said. "I just got bigger, got faster, got stronger every day."

That athleticism showed up at the NFL Combine, where the 6-foot-2, 293-pound defensive lineman ran a 4.82 40-yard dash and posted a 36.5-inch vertical jump, the top mark among defensive tackles at the event.

3. The Former Running Back Still Shows Up

Michael Conroy/The Associated Press

Before becoming a disruptive defensive lineman, Halton spent much of his football career carrying the ball. Once a 6'2 250-teenager, the San Diego native played running back and throughout high school.

"Once I get to that sideline, the hashes, I'm gone," Halton said with a smile during rookie minicamp. "I can run through the hole and throw in my shoulder if I need to."

Halton stopped playing running back once he arrived at Oklahoma, but his versatility extended beyond the backfield. At St. Augustine High School, he also contributed at wide receiver and tight end.

"You watch my senior highlights… you'll see everything" Halton said.

4. Returning to His California Roots

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

After spending four years in Oklahoma, Halton is excited to return closer to home and play in front of family and friends once again.

Originally from San Diego, Halton attended St. Augustine High School and started playing youth football for the Bonita Bucs. His father, Buford Halton, also founded the Always Give Back Sports Foundation, which helps provide opportunities for youth athletes in the community.

"Being in Oklahoma for four years, they couldn't really come as much as they wanted to," Halton said. "So to just know that I'm up the road, they're all going to come out."

Halton laughed he may have to turn down some extra ticket requests with having a big family, but that having the opportunity to play near them again is "a blessing."

5. Nickname is “G-Baby”

Rebecca S. Gratz/The Associated Press

Halton's nickname, "G-Baby," has followed him from childhood all the way to the NFL.

The nickname comes from the movie "Hardball," and according to Halton, it started because he was the youngest sibling in his family with two older brothers.

"My older brother always called me G-Baby," Halton said. "I just took it to college and started making my own name."

Halton even signs off as "G-baby."

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