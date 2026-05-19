5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Gracen Halton

The San Francisco 49ers selected defensive lineman Gracen Halton out the University of Oklahoma with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Across four seasons as a Sooner, Halton showcased his athleticism, versatility, and ability to disrupt plays in the backfield while consistently pressuring quarterbacks. At 22 years old, Halton has an intriguing upside and traits that could make him a strong fit along the 49ers defensive front.
"Halton plays the style that we like to play," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said following the draft. "He plays in the opposing offense's backfield. Extremely explosive player… boom, he's off the ball… we think he's going to be a great addition."
Here are five things to know about Halton: