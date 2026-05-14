A Game-By-Game Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2026 Schedule Release

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their 2026 regular season schedule along with the opponents and date ranges for the team's three preseason games. The 49ers will face the NFC East and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year.

San Francisco opens the regular season on the road as they visit the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Melbourne, Australia. The 49ers will also host the Miami Dolphins (Week 2), Washington Commanders (Week 6) and will serve as the designated home team against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City (Week 11). The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season, including two at Levi's Stadium, with one on Monday night (Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders), two on Sunday night (Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City & Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles) and two on Thursday night (Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams & Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers).

49ers Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 13: vs. Tennessee Titans – Time: TBD, Network: KPIX

Thursday, August 20: at Los Angeles Chargers – Time: 7 p.m. PT, Network: KPIX

Thursday, August 27: at Las Vegas Raiders – Time: TBD, Network: KPIX

A Closer Look at the 2026 Schedule

San Francisco will become the first team in NFL history to play in two international games (Melbourne & Mexico City) in non-consecutive weeks.

The 49ers will become the second team in NFL history to play in two international games in two separate countries in the same season, joining the Minnesota Vikings (2025).

The Niners will become the third team in NFL history to play in two international games in the same season, joining the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Francisco will open the regular season on the road (at Los Angeles Rams) for the fifth time in six seasons and doing so in three-consecutive seasons from 2021-23 [Week 1 at Det. (9/12/21), Week 1 at Chi. (9/11/22) & Week 1 at Pit. (9/10/23)].

The 49ers open the season on the road against an NFC West opponent in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2009 and 2010 seasons [Week 1 at Arz. (9/13/09) & Week 1 at Sea. (9/12/10)].

The Niners will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the regular season for the first time since the 2016 season [W, 28-0 vs. LAR (9/12/16)].

San Francisco is scheduled to play in at least five prime time games for the fifth-consecutive season.

The 49ers close the regular season on the road (Week 18 at Arizona) for the third time in six seasons and for the first time since the 2024 season [Week 18 at Arz. (1/5/25)].

San Francisco will face five teams in 2026 that reached the postseason in 2025 (Denver, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia and Seattle).

Week 1 – Thursday, September 10 at Los Angeles Rams (Melbourne) – 5:35 p.m. PT on Netflix

The 49ers own the all-time series against the Los Angeles Rams 79-72-3, with a 41-35-1 record on the road.

The Niners have won 10 of the last 13 regular season games on the road against the Rams.

The 49ers are 3-1 in international play, as the team's most recent trip abroad in 2022 resulted in a 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City's Estadio Banorte.

Week 2 – Sunday, September 20 vs. Miami – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco is 7-9 all-time against the Miami Dolphins and 4-4 at home.

The 49ers have split the previous two regular season meetings.

The Niners look to win their second-consecutive matchup at home against the Dolphins [W, 33-17 vs. Mia. (12/4/22)].

San Francisco looks to earn a victory in their fifth-consecutive home opener and improve to 7-3 in home openers under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Week 3 – Sunday, September 27 vs. Arizona – 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco leads the all-time series against the Arizona Cardinals 38-31, including a 21-15 record at home.

The 49ers have won three of the last four matchups against the Cardinals at home.

The Niners will face the Cardinals in Week 3 of the regular season for the fourth time since the 2014 season and in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons [Week 3 at Arz. (9/21/14) & Week 3 at Arz. (9/27/15)].

Week 4 – Sunday, October 4 vs. Denver – 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS

The 49ers are 8-8 all-time against the Denver Broncos, including a 5-3 record at home.

San Francisco will host Denver for the first time since the 2018 season [W, 20-14 vs. Den. (12/9/18)].

The 49ers have won three of the last five matchups against the Broncos and four of the last four matchups at home.

The Niners look to win their third-consecutive home game against the Broncos [W, 20-14 vs. Den. (12/9/18); W, 24-16 vs. Den. (10/31/10 – Wembley Stadium)].

Week 5 – Sunday, October 11 at Seattle – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco is 24-33 all-time against the Seahawks, with a 12-18 record on the road.

The 49ers have won six of the previous eight regular season matchups against the Seahawks.

The Niners have won four-consecutive regular season matchups against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Week 6 – Monday, October 19 vs. Washington – 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN & ABC

The 49ers lead the all-time series 23-12-1 against the Washington Commanders.

San Francisco will host the Commanders for the first time since the 2022 season [W, 37-20 vs. Was. (12/24/22)].

The 49ers have won seven of the last 10 matchups against Washington, including four of the previous six matchups at home.

The Niners will face the Commanders on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" for the sixth time in series history and for the first time since the 2013 season [W, 27-6 at Was. (11/25/13)].

The 49ers are 4-1 when facing the Commanders on "MNF."

San Francisco's 55 wins on "Monday Night Football" are tied for the most wins on "MNF" in NFL history.

Week 7 – Sunday, October 25 at Atlanta – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco leads the all-time series against the Atlanta Falcons 49-33-1, with a 19-21-1 record on the road.

The 49ers will face off against the Falcons in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2021 and 2022 seasons and will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the second time overall and the first time since the 2022 season.

San Francisco looks for their first victory on the road against the Falcons since the 2012 NFC Championship Game [W, 28-24 at Atl. (1/20/13)] and their first regular season win in Atlanta since the 2001 season [W, 37-31 at Atl. (10/14/01)].

Week 8 – Sunday, November 1 – BYE

This marks the first season that the 49ers have had their BYE week in Week 8 since 2016 and the fifth time the team has a Week 8 BYE since BYE Weeks were introduced in 1990.

Week 9 – Sunday, November 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders – 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS

The 49ers lead the all-time series 8-7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and are 4-4 at home.

The Niners will host the Raiders at Levi's Stadium for the first time since the 2018 season [W, 34-3 vs. LV (11/1/18)] and the first time since the franchise moved to Las Vegas.

San Francisco looks to earn their fourth-consecutive home victory against the Raiders.

The 49ers look to earn their fifth-consecutive victory coming off the BYE Week and improve to 7-3 after the BYE under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Week 10 – Sunday, November 15 at Dallas – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers own the overall series record against the Dallas Cowboys 21-19-1, including a 9-9-1 record on the road.

The 49ers have won three of the last six regular season matchups against the Cowboys and two of the last four meetings on the road.

The Niners look for their third-consecutive regular season victory against the Cowboys.

San Franciso will travel to Dallas for a regular season matchup for the first time since the 2020 season and for the first time since the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Round [at Dal. (1/16/22)].

Week 11 – Sunday, November 22 vs. Minnesota (Mexico City) – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

The 49ers are 25-25-1 all-time against the Minnesota Vikings, including a 16-8-1 record at home.

San Francisco will host Minnesota for the first time since the 2021 season [W, 34-26 vs. Min. (11/28/21)].

The Niners look for their third-consecutive victory at home against the Vikings.

The 49ers will face the Vikings on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" for the first time in series history.

San Francisco has split each of the previous two primetime matchups against Minnesota.

This matchup marks the third time in franchise history that the 49ers have played a regular season game in Mexico City's Estadio Banorte, where they hold a record of 1-1.

Week 12 – Sunday, November 29 vs. Seattle – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco holds a 12-15 record at home against the Seahawks.

Week 13 – Sunday, December 6 at New York Giants – 10:00 AM on FOX

The 49ers own the overall series record against the New York Giants 23-21, with a 10-11 record on the road.

San Francisco will travel to play the Giants on the road in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons [W, 34-24 at NYG (11/2/25)].

The 49ers have won four of the last five matchups against the Giants, including three-straight, and look to earn their third-consecutive victory against the team at MetLife Stadium.

Week 14 – Sunday, December 13 vs. Los Angeles Rams – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers own a 38-37-2 record at home against the Rams.

Week 15 – Thursday, December 17 at Los Angeles Chargers – 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

The 49ers are 8-8 all-time against the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 3-5 record on the road.

San Francisco will face the Chargers in the regular season for the first time since the 2022 season [W, 22-16 vs. LAC (11/13/22)].

The 49ers look to win on the road against the Chargers for the first time since the 2000 season [W, 45-17 at LAC (12/3/00)] and the first time since the team relocated to Los Angeles in 2017.

The Niners will face the Chargers on "Thursday Night Football" for the second time in series history and the first time since the 2010 season.

Week 16 – Sunday, December 27 at Kansas City Chiefs – 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS

San Francisco is 7-10 all-time against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Niners will play on the road against the Chiefs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Week 17 – Sunday, January 3 vs. Philadelphia – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

San Francisco leads the all-time series 22-15-1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, with a 9-9 record at home.

The 49ers will host the Eagles at Levi's Stadium for the first time since the 2020 season.

San Francisco looks to win at home against Philadelphia for the first time since 2014 [W, 26-21 vs. Phi. (9/28/14)].

Week 18 – Saturday or Sunday, January 9 or 10 at Arizona

San Francisco owns a 17-16 record on the road against Arizona.

The 49ers have won five of the last seven road games against the Cardinals.

This season, "flexible scheduling" for "Sunday Night Football" may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for "Monday Night Football" at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for "Thursday Night Football" it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for "Sunday Night Football" (on NBC), "Monday Night Football" (on ESPN or ABC), and "Thursday Night Football" (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.

As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, three games will be played on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET).

Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.

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