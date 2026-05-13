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49ers to Face Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City in Week 11 'SNF'

May 13, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Mexico Game Match Up 16x9

The San Francisco 49ers are headed back to Mexico City in 2026, set to host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Estadio Banorte on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The primetime showdown marks the 49ers return to Mexico City for the first time since 2022 and comes as part of the NFL's new three-year commitment to host regular season games in Mexico, further expanding the league's international presence in one of its most passionate global markets.

Mexico is home to the NFL's largest fanbase outside of the United States, and the league, alongside the San Francisco 49ers, continues to invest in the region year-round through fan engagement initiatives, NFL Flag development, and community impact programs.

San Francisco has become a familiar participant in international games played in Mexico City. The team most recently traveled to Mexico during the 2022 season, earning a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca.

The franchise also played in a historic matchup in 2005 against Arizona in the NFL's first-ever international regular season game in Mexico City. Overall, the NFL has hosted six regular season contests in Mexico City over the past 21 years, with the 49ers appearing in two of those games.

"We are delighted to bring regular‑season NFL games back to Mexico City beginning in 2026, reaffirming our deep and long‑standing connection with fans across the country," NFL Mexico director General Arturo Olivé said. "Estadio Banorte has hosted some incredibly memorable moments in our international history, and returning here underscores our commitment to growing the sport at every level in the market."

As the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL, On Location has launched official ticket and travel packages for the NFL Mexico City Game at Estadio Banorte. Additionally, select packages are still available for the NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. On Location's travel packages can include premium seating and fan parties, roundtrip airfare, deluxe hotels, guided tours, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will create lasting memories. Visit https://OnLocationExp.com/49ers to learn more about attending the NFL International Games with official 49ers ticket and travel packages.

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