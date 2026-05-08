2026 NFL Schedule to be Released on May 14

One of the most anticipated days of the NFL offseason is almost here. The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, revealing dates, kickoff times, and broadcast information for every regular season matchup.

Most of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 opponents were already determined through the NFL's rotational scheduling formula. In addition to facing NFC West rivals twice, the 49ers are set to take on all four teams from the NFC East and AFC West this season.

The remaining three games on San Francisco's schedule were determined by the team's third-place finish in the NFC West during the 2025 season. Those standings-based matchups include contests against fellow third-place teams from the NFC North, AFC East, and NFC South.

One game already locked into the schedule is the 49ers season opener on the international stage. San Francisco will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Melbourne, Australia. The Week 1 matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PT at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Due to the 17-hour time difference, the game will kick off Friday at 10:35 a.m. (AEST) in Melbourne while airing live Thursday evening on the West Coast.

The 49ers home opponents for the 2026 season include the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings.