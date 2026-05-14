Key Matchups and Storylines in the 49ers 2026 Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers 2026 regular season schedule will be revealed today and the lineup features familiar rivals, international showcases, playoff rematches, and several storylines that already have fans counting down to kickoff.

Here's a closer look at some of the biggest matchups on San Francisco's 2026 slate, from international games, matchups at Levi's® Stadium, and road contests away from the Bay Area:

International

The 49ers will begin the 2026 season on the global stage in Melbourne, Australia, taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia. The historic Week 1 matchup will be aired on Netflix and gives San Francisco another opportunity to showcase the franchise internationally while renewing a familiar NFC West rivalry to open the year.

Later in the season, the 49ers will return to Mexico City for a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. San Francisco has strong ties to Mexico and previously participated in the NFL's first international regular season game there in 2005. The Vikings also have recent experiences playing internationally; since 2022, Minnesota has traveled to London, Ireland, and will now matchup in Mexico City.

Home

The 49ers will once again host several division rivals at Levi's® Stadium, including the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona enters 2026 under new head coach Mike LaFleur, a familiar name to 49ers fans after his previous time on Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff and with the Rams as offensive coordinator.

The Seattle Seahawks return to Levi's® Stadium as the reigning Super Bowl champions. The longtime NFC West rivalry remains one of the NFL's most anticipated matchups, and Seattle added first-round defensive talent RB Jadairian Price during the offseason as a splash NFC West move took headlines with Super Bowl LX MVP RB Kenneth Walker III landing with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

San Francisco will also welcome the Denver Broncos after Denver secured the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2025. The matchup features several former 49ers who will be spotted back at their old stomping grounds, including S Talanoa Hufanga, DL D.J. Jones, and OL Mike McGlinchey.

The Las Vegas Raiders return to the Bay Area rivalry with a new-look coaching staff led by former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The last regular season meeting between the two teams resulted in a dramatic overtime win for San Francisco on New Year's Day.

Another marquee matchup comes against the Philadelphia Eagles, winners of the NFC East last season. The two franchises have developed a competitive rivalry in recent years following several high-stakes matchups in both the regular season and playoffs, most recently resulting in a 49ers Wild Card win during the 2025 postseason.

The Washington Commanders also visit Levi's® Stadium in 2026. Washington finished second in the NFC East and is led by former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters. The game marks San Francisco's first regular season matchup against a Peters-led roster.

The Miami Dolphins return to Levi's® Stadium for the first time since 2022, a game remembered as a major turning point in franchise history. QB Brock Purdy stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo during that contest and began the journey that eventually led to becoming the team's starting quarterback.

Away

As for the matchups that'll be happening on the road domestically, the 49ers will make their annual trips to Arizona and Seattle. Plus, a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys renews one of the league's most historic rivalries. San Francisco has won each of the last four meetings between the two teams, including multiple postseason victories, and will return to AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2022. The 49ers will also travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in another highly anticipated showdown between two teams that have met twice on the NFL's biggest stage.

Although the 49ers face the Rams in Australia this season, a trip to Southern California is still in the books for the Faithful. San Francisco will play at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers, led by former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The New York Giants matchup marks another return to MetLife Stadium for the 49ers. San Francisco last faced New York during the 2025 season and earned a road win in Week 7. The road schedule also includes a rematch with the Atlanta Falcons following the 49ers "Sunday Night Football" victory over Atlanta during the 2025 season.