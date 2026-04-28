Lynch, Shanahan Break Down 2026 Draft Strategy

After adding eight players and making several trades during the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch, alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan, met with local media to recap the front office's approach and evaluate the newest additions to the team.

The 49ers added eight players over three days, beginning with WR De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33 overall. San Francisco also made several draft-weekend moves, including trading LB Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round selection and moving back from pick No. 133 to acquire pick No. 154 and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Lynch and Shanahan's post-draft press conference:

Draft Class to See Long-Term Development

Shanahan emphasized that the expectation for every draft pick is to compete for a roster spot, even on a team that strengthened its roster during free agency.

"I'm always hoping that we got a chance that all these guys make the team," Shanahan said. "That's kind of the goal with all your draft picks."

Shanahan acknowledged that breaking into the 53-man roster will be a challenge.

"I think it'll be a challenge for all eight of these guys to make our team," he said. "I think we have a chance for a couple guys possibly to start or have a chance to start. And I think a number of these guys can be a big part or have a chance to start two years from now."

The head coach pointed to the team's free agency additions as a reason the draft board could remain focused on best-player value rather than immediate need.

"That's why you get in some spots and you're like, 'man, I really want to take this position,'" Shanahan said. "But the best available here, I don't think could beat out who we have."

Comfortability Moving Around the Board

The 49ers made multiple trades throughout draft weekend, including dealing Winters to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for pick No. 152 in the fifth round.

Lynch said the move reflected both roster depth and future planning.

"We had gotten up there in numbers," Lynch said of the linebacker room. "We had a team who was very interested in a player... Dee was going to be a free agent after this season. We liked our numbers. We thought we would likely draft a player in this draft, and we wanted to have the opportunity to do that."

San Francisco later added another future asset by trading pick No. 133 to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for pick No. 154 and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

Lynch explained that while the team values future picks, the draft board still dictated most decisions.

"The opportunity to add a pick for next year presented itself at some point. It did on a couple other occasions," Lynch said. "We took the one opportunity and that's nice to have. We're happy to have added that and just kind of made decisions as they came. In most instances we were happy with the players we had, and we decided to stay and pick."

Shanahan added that moving around the board allowed the team to avoid reaching for players before they expected them to come off the board.

"If you're going to take someone who you think's the best player but you don't think they're going to go until like 15 picks later, 20 picks later, it's always a huge risk because you never find out when they're going to go if you take them there," Shanahan said.

He pointed to the team's success of trading back while still landing targeted players.

"It was really cool to get the guys that you want but also find a way to get eight players when you only had six bullets... To get these guys that we had, it was really neat," Shanahan said.

Versatility Stands Out Across Several Draft Picks

Lynch and Shanahan repeatedly highlighted versatility when discussing several members of the draft class.

The Louisiana linebacker, Dugger, stood out as a player with multiple positional possibilities.

"I said, 'you're trying to draft yourself,'" Lynch joked when discussing linebackers coach K.J. Wright's conviction for Dugger.

Dugger began his college career as a safety before transitioning to edge defender and linebacker, giving the coaching staff several possible roles.

"He can play some MIKE," Lynch said. "Long term, the length allows him a lot of different avenues to contribute both at the WILL and the SAM."

The 49ers also see positional flexibility in the Washington product Willis, who played tackle in college.

"We'll start him off inside," Shanahan said. "See if he can do it there and give him a chance to try to earn that spot."

Lynch shared similar thoughts on Cruz Jr., whose athletic testing and connection with assistant head coach/offensive line coach Chris Foerster helped separate him during the evaluation process.

"Cruz is a guy that throughout the process we became very intrigued with," Lynch said. "Amongst all the offensive linemen, had the fastest 20 time, that has the highest vertical jump, the highest speed of any of the offensive tackles in a game... It speaks to the type of athlete he is and we had a good feel on him. We did more work and got to a point where we think he's a tackle. We think he may have guard flex, but we're excited to add him to the to the offensive line group to add some competition."

Strengthening the Defensive Line

Two of the 49ers first four selections came along the defensive front, with Height and Halton joining a position group the organization has consistently prioritized.

Lynch described Halton as a strong scheme fit.

"Plays the style that we like to play," Lynch said. "Plays in the opposing offenses' backfield, attacking style, team captain, really impactful player. And you talk to the people at Oklahoma; they rave about him. We're really surprised he lasted that long and really thrilled to pounce on him when he got there."

The 49ers were particularly drawn to Halton's explosiveness after transitioning from defensive end to interior defensive line during his time with the Sooners.

"That's really what you see with him, an extremely explosive player," Lynch said. "Boom, he's off the ball. He's in the opposing team's backfield. That's just who we kind of want to be."

Running Back Depth

Shanahan spent significant time discussing what stood out about the Indiana running back, Black, and why the 49ers prioritized adding another member in the RB room.

"It always starts with me with just who's the most natural running back," Shanahan said.

The head coach emphasized the importance of depth at the position given how often injuries impact backfields throughout a season.

"We've gone through a number of years here where we've been through at least four backs," Shanahan said. "You need to have more than one starter."

Black's running style and ability to create yards after contact stood out during evaluation.

"The physicality he ran with, how he broke tackles when he did get into open space, how he didn't sit there and stutter his feet, he just broke to open spots and got yards," Shanahan said.

While Black was not heavily featured in the passing game in college, Shanahan believes there is room for growth.

"You see that he has that skillset that you can really develop and you've got a guy you can win with," Shanahan said.

Draftee's Character and Mental Toughness

When asked about the personalities of the incoming rookies, Lynch said character continues to play an important role in how the organization evaluates players.

"The NFL's hard. It's tough. It's long. It's tiresome," Lynch said. "You're going to be challenged and who has the mental fortitude, the mental toughness to fight through that?"

Lynch noted that while there are no absolutes in scouting, the organization increasingly values players who can handle the demands of an NFL environment.

"The way we do things is tough," Lynch said. "We're going to have a lot of fun, but we're going to work really hard."

That mindset helped shape a draft class the 49ers believe fits both their roster and culture.