7 Takeaways from 49ers Coordinators Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Rookie Minicamp started on Thursday at the San Francisco 49ers SAP Performance Facility and football is officially back in the air as the team's coordinators met with the media before workouts got underway.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer highlighted the team's offseason additions, draft class, player development, and goals entering the 2026 season.

Here are seven takeaways from Thursday's press conferences:

1. The 49ers Believe They Added Difference-Makers This Offseason

The coordinators repeatedly emphasized the talent added through free agency and the NFL Draft, specifically highlighting WR Mike Evans and several star rookie additions.

Kubiak called Evans "a Hall-of-Fame wide receiver" and "a one-on-one matchup that you can take advantage of." He added that Evans is "about as competitive as they come."

Morris, who spent the last several seasons coaching against Evans in the NFC South, said the veteran receiver is "a pain in the neck defending against him because he has so many skill sets and different things that he can do."

Morris also joked that there were "definitely some pool party people" on both offense and defense in this year's draft class after president of football operations and general manager John Lynch previously referenced Morris' excitement during a few meetings leading up to the draft.

2. Morris: "In the Business of Being Nosy"

Morris is entering his first season with San Francisco after previously serving as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout his coaching career, Morris has worked on both sides of the ball, which he believes gives him a unique perspective as a defensive coach.

"Our whole career has kind of been the business of being nosy," Morris said.

He explained that his time working alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan during Shanahan's stint as offensive coordinator in Atlanta helped him better understand offensive concepts, quarterback reads, and how to communicate defensive adjustments to players.

"You can actually speak in their language," Morris said. "Being able to explain it to your players in a completely different way, I've really enjoyed the process of being able to switch back and forth."

That shared football mindset has also helped shape Morris' long-standing relationship with Shanahan.

"Not many coaches in the National Football League say they can coach on both sides of the ball," Morris said. "I am truly blessed, truly feel it as like a definite benefit to being able to work with Kyle and being able to work around those types of people."

3. Kubiak Shares Early Vision for Offensive Draft Picks

Kubiak emphasized that rookie minicamp serves as both an introduction to the playbook and an opportunity for players to begin learning the systems.

"You really want them to start digging into the installs and the playbook a little bit," Kubiak said. "You know how we want to work, you know the standard."

Stribling continued to be one of the most talked about rookies today, with Kubiak outlining both the short-term and long-term vision for the rookie wide receiver.

"He's a big, fast, powerful football player," Kubiak said. "He's a complete football player and those guys make your team better."

Kubiak also shared that wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson immediately connected with Stribling during the draft process.

"Hank, our receiver coach, it stood out to him right away," Kubiak said. "'This guy's different, this guy's a pro, this guy's all about the right things.'"

Kubiak also highlighted Black's physical running style and ability to squeeze out yards when reviewing his college tape.

"When he touched the ball, he was maximizing every play," Kubiak said. "He's just a really physical, tough runner."

Along the offensive line, Kubiak said the rookie, Willis, will likely begin working at left guard while continuing to develop versatility across the line.

"We think he's really versatile," Kubiak said. "He can actually play center too, we believe."

4. Morris Sees Energy and Disruption in Defensive Draft Class

Morris spent time discussing San Francisco's newest defensive additions, specifically highlighting the energy and pass-rushing ability of Height and the disruptive ability of Halton.

"You always want to have those pass rushers," Morris said. "Romello brings a certain ability to pass rush."

Morris added that Height's motor immediately stood out during the evaluation process.

"He plays with high energy, probably one of the highest energy guys in the draft that we saw," Morris said.

Halton was praised for the disruption he can bring against opposing O-lines.

"He gives that same type of interior presence," Morris said. "Big time run stoppers, big time guys that can just get off the ball, disrupt, and do a bunch of different things."

Boyer also highlighted Dugger as a player who could quickly contribute on special teams because of his size and athleticism.

"If you're that big, that long and that fast, you certainly should be able to help us," Boyer said.

5. Improving Against Defensive Schemes

Kubiak talked directly about improving the offensive game against various defensive schemes. He pointed to the 49ers divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as an example of where the offense can improve.

"You've got to run the ball better," Kubiak said. "You've got to beat their corners. They have great corners that want to challenge you one-on-one."

He added that the coaching staff has spent the offseason studying how defenses have evolved against Shanahan-style offenses.

"To me, the biggest change that I've seen is how defenses have gotten better," Kubiak said. "I think the scheme we run, it's spread throughout the league over the last 10 years, and I think defenses have gotten a lot better at attacking it.

"We've got to get better, and we've got to study them," Kubiak said. "We've got to figure out better ways to attack them."

Adding speed and explosive playmakers at wide receiver was a part of that process.

"We're trying to find players who touch the ball and make life easy for everybody else," Kubiak said. "We tried to address that and just add more depth and more talent at the receiver position."

6. Purdy and McCaffrey Continue to Evolve Entering 2026

Kubiak said one of QB Brock Purdy's biggest offseason focuses is continuing to improve inside the pocket.

"He's really striving to be a better, stronger player in the pocket," Kubiak said.

Kubiak expanded on the rarity of a running back like Christian McCaffrey and the importance of finding more opportunities to rotate him throughout the season.

"It is challenging because you're talking about a player who does not want to come off the field," Kubiak said. "But it is our responsibility to rotate them."

7. Competition on Special Teams

Boyer made it clear that several special teams roles will be open competitions throughout training camp and the preseason.

That starts at punter, where five-year veteran Corliss Waitman and undrafted rookie free agent Jack Bouwmeester are expected to battle for the job.

"I'm excited about it," Boyer said. "Let those two guys battle it out."

Boyer also discussed the return game competition, mentioning multiple candidates including wide receivers Christian Kirk, Jacob Cowing, and Ricky Pearsall.

On veteran kicker Eddy Piñeiro, Boyer praised the confidence he continues to bring to the field. Piñeiro signed a four-year extension with the team in March, ensuring his future here in The Bay.