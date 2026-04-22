Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch met with local media to discuss the upcoming draft and key offseason developments as Phase 1 of the team's offseason program got underway at the SAP Performance Facility.

With the draft set to begin Thursday, April 23, the 49ers currently hold six selections, starting at No. 27 overall. Here are the biggest takeaways from Lynch's pre-draft press conference:

Lynch Confirms Agreement with T Trent Williams

The general manager confirmed the 49ers have reached an agreement with Williams, though the team has yet to officially announce the signing of a contract extension. Still, it's a significant development that signals both sides are aligned on keeping the All-Pro left tackle in The Bay for the foreseeable future.

"Yes, I can confirm that, and we're really excited about that. Trent's a phenomenal player," Lynch said. "As I told Trent when we started this thing, my hope is that his name, his number, are up in those rafters with a lot of great players that have played here. There's a buzz in the building, the players are back, it's the first day back for phase one. But, there's a buzz because what Trent means to this place. So, we're very excited."

While the timing comes just days before the draft, Lynch shared that the agreement doesn't significantly change their approach in draft strategy. At the same time, he acknowledged the importance of planning ahead at a premium position.

"We did a two-year deal with Trent with great confidence that Trent's going to be here for a couple years," Lynch said. "We need to have somebody who can start some games if we run into some hiccups there. I think we have really good depth at tackle. But, absolutely, that is a premium position. We understand the end is closer than it has been, but we're excited moving forward with Trent."

Flexible Draft Approach

With a successful free agency period that addressed several areas on the roster, Lynch emphasized the value of entering the draft without being locked into a specific need.

"What you try to do is position your team such that you just don't have glaring holes, where like we have to take this position," he said. "You can't go wrong taking good football players."

That flexibility also extends to how the team views immediate impact versus long-term development.

"You're just looking for an impact player and that can come in all shapes and sizes," Lynch said. "The expectation from the general public is you want that guy producing right away. Of course you do, but there are scenarios where you say, 'Look, because of the way we're structured right now and because of this guy's history whatever it may be, it may take a little bit, but we believe that what this guy can ultimately become is something special. He can be a needle mover. He can be a difference maker.' In those scenarios, you might consider taking a player like that."

Trade Possibilities

Lynch described a growing expectation that this year's draft could have increased movement, particularly as teams navigate a drop-off after what people deem "true impact players" at the top of the first round.

"I do think there's going to be a lot of movement this year," he said. "It just feels like it's setting up for a draft like that… then it's what's your flavor, what are you looking for?"

The 49ers have remained active in conversations leading up to the draft and are preparing for multiple scenarios.

"I'm not going to tip our hand, but we have done our homework, we'll continue to talk to teams and have discussions such that if we see fit the opportunity to move up and grab a player that we really like or you know what, we still like a bunch of players so let's pick up. Now, I will tell you we don't have a ton of picks in this draft, so it does make some sense to where how can we find some more picks and we'll certainly be open to that."

He also noted that the shortened first-round clock, from 10 minutes to eight, has accelerated those discussions.

"You aren't going to have that ability on draft day," Lynch said. "Two less minutes to make those things happen."

Defensive Front Still a Focus

Even with offseason additions, Lynch was direct about the need to improve along the defensive line.

"When we got together here 10 years ago, that was always going to be at the forefront. The more good players you can add up front. We've always talked about, making life on opposing offenses, on opposing quarterbacks, you want them to have to perform under duress. It's the great equalizer in today's football. So much set up for the offense to have success."

He pointed to injuries as a part of last year's challenges but made it clear the standard remains the same.

"We need to get these guys back healthy and then we need to improve there," Lynch said. "Absolutely you're always trying to add there, and we'll be open to that."

Raheem Morris' Energy and Potential Pool Parties

New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been involved in the team's draft process, something Lynch described as standard within the organization.

"They don't have a choice here. That's kind of what we do and how we roll," Lynch said of coaches contributing to evaluations.

Morris, in particular, has stood out not just for the insight he's brought to the draft room, but also for his bright personality.

"He's a bundle of energy, he's curious, he's insightful… He gives life to a room," Lynch said.

Morris' draft philosophy might also come with a summer celebration plan.

"He's funny," Lynch said. "His whole thing all draft is, 'if we draft this guy, I'm throwing a pool party,' so we're hoping we're having a lot of pool parties for Raheem... Obviously, you're always striving for continuity, but it is nice when you breathe some new ideas. I think we've been able to do that with Raheem. Kyle's familiarity having worked with him before, I worked with him before, so we're very comfortable with him. Raheem has a way of disarming people with his personality. You feel like you know him the day you meet him. He's been a tremendous addition in terms of his contribution to this process."

Use of AI and the Changing Draft Landscape

Lynch also pointed to the growing role of technology in how teams prepare for the draft, emphasizing how tools like AI have become part of the evaluation process.

"Just like the rest of the world, if you aren't using it, you're already behind," he said. "We're fortunate to be where we are kind of at the epicenter of the innovation there, and we've tried to take advantage of that. I do think every team is probably using it in some form or fashion and I think that will only increase as we move forward."

The 49ers are utilizing those tools to run simulations and prepare for a wide range of draft scenarios, continuing to refine their approach throughout the week. Preparation across the league also includes testing the systems that support draft operations. According to NFL Football Operations, the NFL and all 32 clubs are participating in a closed-door, virtual one-round mock draft on Tuesday evening to test club-to-league communication systems ahead of Thursday's first round.

As draft night approaches, Lynch emphasized that preparation remains ongoing.