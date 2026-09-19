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5 Things to Know: 49ers Home Opener vs. the Miami Dolphins

Sep 18, 2026 at 05:02 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers return to The Bay for their 2026 home opener as they host the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium in Week 2. After opening the season with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, the 49ers will look to start the year 2-0 in front of the Faithful. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 20.

Here's what to look for in Sunday's Week 2 matchup:

1. Home Opener at Levi's® Stadium

After kicking off the regular season half way across the world in Melbourne, the 49ers are back in The Bay for their first regular season game at Levi's® Stadium in 2026. San Francisco enters Sunday looking to win its fifth-consecutive home opener and improve to 7-3 in home openers under head coach Kyle Shanahan. The Week 2 matchup marks the 17th all-time meeting between the 49ers and Dolphins, with the series tied 4-4 in games played at San Francisco's home venue.

2. Dolphins Week 2 Outlook

Miami enters Week 2 at 0-1 after opening its season with a 27-13 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins remained on the West Coast ahead of Sunday's matchup, marking the 16th time in franchise history the team has opened a season with back-to-back road games.

Miami features the NFL's youngest roster at an average age of 25.5 years old and has a league-high 13 rookies on its active roster. Seven rookies started in the Dolphins season opener, with several making an immediate impact. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas led all NFL rookies with 94 receiving yards in Week 1, while linebacker Jacob Rodriguez recorded 14 tackles, and cornerback Chris Johnson added 11. Rodriguez and Johnson became the first pair of NFL rookies to record 10-plus tackles in their professional debuts since tackles became an official statistic in 1994.

3. 49ers Week 2 Outlook

San Francisco returns home 1-0 after opening the 2026 season with a 27-7 victory over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 25-of-34 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mike Evans, and Deebo Samuel Sr. for scores. The 49ers offense also totaled 174 rushing yards, led by running back Christian McCaffrey 68 yards and rookie running back Kaelon Black's 65 yards in his NFL debut. Kaelon's 65 yards on the ground, was most in the league by any rookie in Week 1.

The defense held Los Angeles scoreless over the final three quarters and forced two takeaways. Linebacker Fred Warner recorded 11 tackles and forced a fumble while passing Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Patrick Willis as the franchise's all-time tackles leader, and cornerback Renardo Green recorded the first interception of the season. San Francisco will look to open the season 2-0 for the fifth time since 2019.

4. E-40 Takes Over Halftime

The Faithful can look forward to a special halftime performance from Bay Area icon E-40 as the 49ers celebrate their 2026 home opener. Fans attending Sunday's game can also have a chance to get even closer to the action. A select number of fans wearing Levi's® apparel will be randomly chosen for a front-row experience during E-40's halftime performance.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, wear their Levi's®, and get ready to welcome the 49ers back to Levi's® Stadium.

5. Where It All Began for Brock Purdy

Sunday's matchup brings Purdy back to where one of the defining stories of his career began. When the Dolphins last visited Levi's® Stadium in 2022, Purdy was thrust into action after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury on the 49ers opening drive.

Purdy completed 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, including his first career touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, to help lead San Francisco to a 33-17 victory. The performance marked Purdy's first significant NFL action and set the stage for his first career start the following week.

Four years later, Purdy enters Sunday's home opener with 11,890 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and a 104.0 passer rating since entering the NFL in 2022. His passer rating ranks second among NFL quarterbacks over that span.

Join the 49ers for the 2026 home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, September 20 against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.  Get your tickets here.

49ers Practice Back in the Bay for Home Opener

Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for their home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
2 / 40

LB Tatum Bethune

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
3 / 40

CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
4 / 40

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
5 / 40

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
7 / 40

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
8 / 40

LB Garret Wallow

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
9 / 40

TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson
10 / 40

CB Jakob Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
11 / 40

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
12 / 40

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
13 / 40

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
14 / 40

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
15 / 40

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
16 / 40

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
17 / 40

RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
18 / 40

S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
19 / 40

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL C.J. West, OL Drake Nugent
20 / 40

DL C.J. West, OL Drake Nugent

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 40

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
22 / 40

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
24 / 40

DL Khalid Kareem

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
25 / 40

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
26 / 40

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
27 / 40

LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
28 / 40

LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
29 / 40

LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
30 / 40

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
31 / 40

CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
32 / 40

CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL C.J. West
33 / 40

DL C.J. West

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
34 / 40

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
35 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
36 / 40

CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans
37 / 40

TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
38 / 40

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
39 / 40

CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones, WR Jordan Watkins
40 / 40

CB Jack Jones, WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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