Javon Hargrave Talks Arrival to 49ers HQ and Expectations for 2023 

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about his decision to sign on with San Francisco in free agency and discuss his expectations for the upcoming 2023 season.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast episode:
- 0:10 - Recapping the signing of Hargrave in free agency
- 0:36 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan details the importance of defensive line depth and the Hargrave deal
- 1:36 - Hargrave shares his first impression of The Bay
- 1:58 - Hargrave breaks down the factors that went into his decision to join the 49ers
- 2:32 - Hargrave shares his excitement to contribute to the NFL's No. 1 overall defense
- 3:47 - The defensive lineman explains his "attack-first" playing style
- 4:46 - Hargrave outlines his go-to sack celebration
- 6:21 - Hargrave talks meeting new teammates and the warm welcome to Levi's® Stadium
- 7:18 - The defensive lineman explains the importance of a strong fan base
- 8:18 - Shoutout to the Faithful from Hargrave
