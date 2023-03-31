Javon Hargrave Talks Arrival to 49ers HQ and Expectations for 2023 

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about his decision to sign on with San Francisco in free agency and discuss his expectations for the upcoming 2023 season.