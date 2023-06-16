Burford, Poe Share Year 2 Progress, Offseason Travel and Training

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast and lead players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Offensive linemen Spencer Burford and Jason Poe joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share their development from Year 1 to Year 2 in the league, offseason training details and their roles during the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway Weekend.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast episode:
- 0:11 - 49ers OTA and minicamp update
- 0:27 - Intro to the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway Weekend
- 0:45 - 2022 review for Burford and Poe
- 1:15 - Burford and Poe share their favorite offseason travel stories
- 2:21 - Poe details getting into boxing via left tackle Trent Williams
- 3:08 - Burford shares that he likes to swim as an alternate form of football training
- 3:38 - Burford dives into the offensive line friendships and dynamics
- 4:03 - Poe on adjusting to the game in Year 2
- 4:23 - The O-line duo reveals their best advice for the 49ers incoming rookie class
- 5:59 - Burford and Poe share their first impressions of Golden Getaway Weekend
- 6:57 - Burford and Poe talk about the importance of supporting youth programs
- 7:43 - Burford gives a shoutout to his former youth football team
- 7:51 - Poe reveals his late start in the sport and how his football journey began
