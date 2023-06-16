Burford, Poe Share Year 2 Progress, Offseason Travel and Training

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast and lead players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Offensive linemen Spencer Burford and Jason Poe joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share their development from Year 1 to Year 2 in the league, offseason training details and their roles during the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway Weekend.