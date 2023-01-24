Trent Williams, Aaron Banks Talk Hometown Roots, Fatherhood and Brock Purdy

Jan 24, 2023 at 02:15 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and second-year offensive lineman Aaron Banks joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to talk all things Dallas Cowboys rivalry and discuss their off-the-field interests.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

Here are five things we learned about Williams and Banks:

The duo of offensive linemen had some knowledge of the Cowboys-49ers playoff rivalry but became fully aware of the history after spending time in the organization.

Williams: "I didn't know about the rivalry and how deep it goes, personally. I know, obviously, (49ers) are one of two storied franchises so used to seeing Steve Young, Jerry Rice and that whole crew, but I as never able to just lock in on a heated rivalry. I didn't know much about it."

Banks: "I was born into it (Raiders fandom). My uncles were Niners fans, and they would come over to the house and my pops would make them take their Niners gear off at the door. We're fully switched over now… We're all Niners through and through."

When Christian McCaffrey first arrived in Santa Clara, he mentioned being excited to play with Williams. You can say those feelings of admiration are mutual.

Williams: "Man, it's been a dream come true (working with McCaffrey). To have a back like that who can literally go run every route in the route tree, can run every scheme in the running game that you ask him to, can pick up blitzes, can choice route, he's quarterback friendly, is extremely smart... I don't think we talk about how smart of a player he is. That was I was really taken back with."

Williams and Banks also had a glowing review of the 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy even though sometimes they're blocking a little longer than is typical on a single snap.

Williams: "He's got some stuff to him. Obviously, we like the ball to come out pretty quick so we can not have to worry about blocking someone for eight or nine seconds, but I think there is a time and place for it all. So far, in his young career, he's chosen good times to extend plays and when to just burn the ball and get off of it and when to stand in and make throws."

Banks: "I was surprised with how mobile he was. He can move. He's got a little wiggle to him, his little high step."

Off the field, these offensive linemen love spending time with their families and are enjoying dad life. Fatherhood, however, has brought with it a few surprises.

Williams: "The most surprising part of fatherhood is, especially having all girls, the sudden change in mentality and how you live your life and what you live for and just how you treat people around you."

Banks: "The most surprising part is how much they cry. My favorite part is seeing that baby's smile. He's just starting to smile now."

Williams often gets shout outs for his great sense of style and shared his thoughts on another teammate who also makes a lot of bold decisions with gameday wardrobe.

Williams: "I think Ray-Ray McCloud III is really outgoing with what he puts on, but I think we're just in two different lanes. I don't think I could pull off some of the things he could pull off."

Related Content

news

Armstead, Kinlaw Rank Top Games of 2022, Share Fashion Tips and More

From their favorite games of the regular season to the surprises of fatherhood, here are five things we learned about defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Warner, Greenlaw Share Top Plays of 2022, New Year's Resolutions and More

From their biggest moments of 2022 to New Year's resolutions, here are five things we learned about linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Gipson Sr., Hufanga Talk Career-Firsts, Fast Friendship and More

From their fast-developing friendship to hitting career milestones in 2022, here are five things we learned about safeties Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Talanoa Hufanga on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Deommodore Lenoir Talks First Career Interception, Facing Tom Brady and More

From reaching big career milestones to his love of swimming, here are five things we learned about cornerback Deommodore Lenoir on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Jimmie Ward Talks Fashion Evolution, Mexico City Recap and More

From his culinary expertise off the field to his fashion evolution over the past nine seasons, here are five things we learned about defensive back Jimmie Ward on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

McGlinchey, Brendel Talk Journey to Playing on the O-Line

From their journeys to becoming offensive linemen to their favorite reality TV picks, here are five things we learned about tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Jake Brendel on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Joe Staley Talks Adjusting to Retirement, Evaluates First Half of the 49ers Season

From adjusting to life off the field to his favorite Bye week memories, here are five things we learned about former Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Burford, Jackson Answer Fan Questions About Their Rookie Year and More

From adjusting to life in the NFL to their favorite Disney movies, here are five things we learned about rookies Spencer Burford and Drake Jackson on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Burks, Robinson Answer Fan Questions about College Tips and More

From picking their colleges to dating etiquette, here are five things we learned about linebackers Oren Burks and Curtis Robinson on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Aiyuk, Jennings Answer Fan Questions about Football Beginnings and More

From handshakes to WV memories, here are five things we learned about Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings on the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Omenihu Answers Fan Questions about Sack Celebrations, D-Line Dynamics and More

From getting his first sack in a 49ers uniform to winding down with music after practice, here are five things we learned about 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on the latest episode of 49ers You've Got Mail presented by Manscaped.

Advertising