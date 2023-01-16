Armstead, Kinlaw Rank Top Games of 2022, Share Fashion Tips and More 

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their 2022 seasons with San Francisco and discuss their off-the-field interests.

Here are five things we learned about Armstead and Kinlaw:

The defensive linemen had lots of compliments for the Faithful and discussed the impact of good crowd support.

Armstead: "It has a huge impact, momentum shifting. Also schematically, when crowd noise is high, it's tough for an offense to operate."

Kinlaw: "Go crazy (Faithful)! Do what you have to do."

Armstead is 6-8 and Kinlaw stands at 6-5, so as you can imagine, both have lots of experience shopping for their tall statures. This was their best advice for our taller listeners:

Armstead: "In 2023, everything is online, so when you're shopping online, just search 'oversized.'"

Kinlaw: "There's all types of brands out there, it doesn't even have to be name brand ones. There's all types of underground brands out there that I've found personally that make all types of crazy sizes."

The defensive linemen both enjoy being fathers and shared a bit about the surprises of 'girl dad' life.

Armstead: "My first is full of personality. My second, she's really chill. It's also crazy to see my mannerisms in my daughter."

Kinlaw: "Me personally, I'll say the different personalities. My second baby, she's at the age where she is starting to get some personality about her. My older one is just so nonchalant, laidback, doesn't really want to talk and chill."

Both players enjoy the fashion element of gamedays, but if they had to let a teammate style them for the 49ers red carpet, this is who it would be:

Armstead: "I'd trust JK to put something on. He'd be smooth. I trust Ray-Ray McCloud III, he's fly."

Nutrition is a big part of a defensive lineman's day-to-day life. Armstead and Kinlaw have different approaches when it comes to fueling their bodies.

Armstead: "I live by the 80/20 rule. I'm healthy about 80 percent of the time, and then 20 percent of the time, I believe life shouldn't be so hard... It's ok to live a little."