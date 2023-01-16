Armstead, Kinlaw Rank Top Games of 2022, Share Fashion Tips and More 

Jan 16, 2023 at 01:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their 2022 seasons with San Francisco and discuss their off-the-field interests.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

Here are five things we learned about Armstead and Kinlaw:

The defensive linemen had lots of compliments for the Faithful and discussed the impact of good crowd support.

Armstead: "It has a huge impact, momentum shifting. Also schematically, when crowd noise is high, it's tough for an offense to operate."

Kinlaw: "Go crazy (Faithful)! Do what you have to do."

Armstead is 6-8 and Kinlaw stands at 6-5, so as you can imagine, both have lots of experience shopping for their tall statures. This was their best advice for our taller listeners:

Armstead: "In 2023, everything is online, so when you're shopping online, just search 'oversized.'"

Kinlaw: "There's all types of brands out there, it doesn't even have to be name brand ones. There's all types of underground brands out there that I've found personally that make all types of crazy sizes."

The defensive linemen both enjoy being fathers and shared a bit about the surprises of 'girl dad' life.

Armstead: "My first is full of personality. My second, she's really chill. It's also crazy to see my mannerisms in my daughter."

Kinlaw: "Me personally, I'll say the different personalities. My second baby, she's at the age where she is starting to get some personality about her. My older one is just so nonchalant, laidback, doesn't really want to talk and chill."

Both players enjoy the fashion element of gamedays, but if they had to let a teammate style them for the 49ers red carpet, this is who it would be:

Armstead: "I'd trust JK to put something on. He'd be smooth. I trust Ray-Ray McCloud III, he's fly."

Kinlaw: "Trent Williams."

Nutrition is a big part of a defensive lineman's day-to-day life. Armstead and Kinlaw have different approaches when it comes to fueling their bodies.

Armstead: "I live by the 80/20 rule. I'm healthy about 80 percent of the time, and then 20 percent of the time, I believe life shouldn't be so hard... It's ok to live a little."

Kinlaw: "I try to eat three times a day and make it work... I'm not one to eat vegetables, so I put them down just because I need to."

Related Content

news

Warner, Greenlaw Share Top Plays of 2022, New Year's Resolutions and More

From their biggest moments of 2022 to New Year's resolutions, here are five things we learned about linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Gipson Sr., Hufanga Talk Career-Firsts, Fast Friendship and More

From their fast-developing friendship to hitting career milestones in 2022, here are five things we learned about safeties Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Talanoa Hufanga on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Deommodore Lenoir Talks First Career Interception, Facing Tom Brady and More

From reaching big career milestones to his love of swimming, here are five things we learned about cornerback Deommodore Lenoir on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Jimmie Ward Talks Fashion Evolution, Mexico City Recap and More

From his culinary expertise off the field to his fashion evolution over the past nine seasons, here are five things we learned about defensive back Jimmie Ward on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

McGlinchey, Brendel Talk Journey to Playing on the O-Line

From their journeys to becoming offensive linemen to their favorite reality TV picks, here are five things we learned about tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Jake Brendel on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Joe Staley Talks Adjusting to Retirement, Evaluates First Half of the 49ers Season

From adjusting to life off the field to his favorite Bye week memories, here are five things we learned about former Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Burford, Jackson Answer Fan Questions About Their Rookie Year and More

From adjusting to life in the NFL to their favorite Disney movies, here are five things we learned about rookies Spencer Burford and Drake Jackson on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Burks, Robinson Answer Fan Questions about College Tips and More

From picking their colleges to dating etiquette, here are five things we learned about linebackers Oren Burks and Curtis Robinson on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Aiyuk, Jennings Answer Fan Questions about Football Beginnings and More

From handshakes to WV memories, here are five things we learned about Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings on the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Omenihu Answers Fan Questions about Sack Celebrations, D-Line Dynamics and More

From getting his first sack in a 49ers uniform to winding down with music after practice, here are five things we learned about 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on the latest episode of 49ers You've Got Mail presented by Manscaped.

news

Former 49ers QB Steve Bono Previews 'MNF' and Answers Fan-Submitted Questions

From throwing touchdown passes to WR Jerry Rice to winning Super Bowl 24, here are five things we learned about former 49ers quarterback Steve Bono on the latest episode of 49ers You've Got Mail presented by Manscaped.

Advertising